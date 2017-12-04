Ipswich Town overcame high-flying Leeds 1-0 last time out and will be looking to consolidate against relegation-threatened Bolton...

Two out of form teams face off at Hillsborough...

Aston Villa travel to Bolton on Saturday, after suffering a shock home defeat to Queens Park Rangers....

West Bromwich Albion secured a comfortable victory in the North West as they continue their push for promotion back to the Premier League...

A Callum Connolly header was the difference as they downed the Blues for their first win of the calendar year....

Joel Coleman praises influence of Huddersfield keeper Rob Green Glenys Furness Since the ex-Leeds keeper arrived at the John Smith Stadium in the summer Rob Green has been a good influence on the squad and competition for places....

Nottingham Forest 3-2 Bolton Wanderers: Brereton seals win for the Reds despite an unconvincing performance Sam Straw Nottingham Forest were able to hang on for all three points in The Championship on Saturday afternoon in a 3-2 win over Bolton Wanderers....

Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley Preview: Championship's bottom side looking to bounce back against struggling Tykes Ben Reardon Full Match preview ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet Championship encounter between Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley at the Macron Stadium...

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers Preview: Trotters looking to move out of relegation zone against table-toppers Callum Doughty Bolton Wanderers travel to Molineux on Saturday hoping they can secure a win against top of the table Wolves....

Preston North End 0-0 Bolton Wanderers: Parkinson's men earn hard-fought point at Deepdale John Lupo Bolton stretched their unbeaten run to six games while denying the hosts a place in the top ten....

Sunderland vs Bolton Wanderers Preview: Second bottom meet rock bottom in Championship relegation six-pointer Jack McGraghan The Championship's two bottom sides clash on Tuesday evening in what is already seen as a relegation six-pointer despite only being the 15th...

Championship Matchday Eight Round-Up: Leeds lose their unbeaten record while Wolves return to winning ways Jack McGraghan Leeds United fell to defeat at Millwall this weekend and were joined at the top of the table by Wolves who returned to winning ways....

Championship Matchday Seven Round-Up: Leeds rise to the top of the table while Cardiff lose unbeaten record Jack McGraghan Leeds United rose to the top of the Championship table with two wins in the space of four days this week, while at the other end Sunderland, Birm...

Bolton Wanderers 2-3 Leeds United: Kalvin Phillips stars as Whites get off to winning start Sam Straw Leeds United began their 2017/18 Championship campaign with a 3-2 win at Bolton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon as Kalvin Phillips' brace and ...

Bolton Wanderers vs Leeds United Preview: Trotters hope for bright start in return to Championship Ryan White Bolton Wanderers host Leeds United on the opening weekend of the 2017/18 Championship season and both will look for convincing starts....

Crystal Palace vs Bolton Wanderers Preview: Cup replay is a game that neither side wants Sam Smith Following a 0-0 draw at the Macron Stadium, the two sides meet again to decide who will face Manchester City in the fourth round....