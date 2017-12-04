A Callum Connolly header was the difference as they downed the Blues for their first win of the calendar year....
West Bromwich Albion secured a comfortable victory in the North West as they continue their push for promotion back to the Premier League...
Aston Villa travel to Bolton on Saturday, after suffering a shock home defeat to Queens Park Rangers....
Two out of form teams face off at Hillsborough...
Ipswich Town overcame high-flying Leeds 1-0 last time out and will be looking to consolidate against relegation-threatened Bolton...
Since the ex-Leeds keeper arrived at the John Smith Stadium in the summer Rob Green has been a good influence on the squad and competition for places....
Third-bottom Bolton host rock-bottom Burton Albion this Saturday with both sides in desperate need of points....
Nottingham Forest were able to hang on for all three points in The Championship on Saturday afternoon in a 3-2 win over Bolton Wanderers....
David Wagner's Premier League side face a trip to the Macron Stadium....
Full Match preview ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet Championship encounter between Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley at the Macron Stadium...
Bolton Wanderers travel to Molineux on Saturday hoping they can secure a win against top of the table Wolves....
Bolton stretched their unbeaten run to six games while denying the hosts a place in the top ten....
The Championship's two bottom sides clash on Tuesday evening in what is already seen as a relegation six-pointer despite only being the 15th...
Fulham host Bolton Wanderers at Craven Cottage in the Championship on Saturday afternoon....
Leeds United fell to defeat at Millwall this weekend and were joined at the top of the table by Wolves who returned to winning ways....
Leeds United rose to the top of the Championship table with two wins in the space of four days this week, while at the other end Sunderland, Birm...
Leeds United began their 2017/18 Championship campaign with a 3-2 win at Bolton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon as Kalvin Phillips' brace and ...
Bolton Wanderers host Leeds United on the opening weekend of the 2017/18 Championship season and both will look for convincing starts....
Following a 0-0 draw at the Macron Stadium, the two sides meet again to decide who will face Manchester City in the fourth round....
The fortunes of the two sides have been reversed in recent years but can now-League One Bolton cause an upset against a weak Palace side?...