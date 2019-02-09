Leicester City beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the Premier League to make it three wins in a row....
Leicester City beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the Premier League to make it three wins in a row....
The Foxes earned a thoroughly deserved win against a Cherries side who really struggled to impose themselves at the King Power Stadium...
Brendan Rodgers stated he has nothing to add on Maguire's future in his pre-match press conference...
Eddie Howe was keen to praise both his players and the supporters after the 2-0 victory away at Huddersfield...
Bournemouth got their first away win in 11 matches as Huddersfield were left lacking in front of goal once again, writes Oliver Miller at John Smiths Stadium...
Live commentary of AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City in the Premier League...
Manchester City will travel down to the south coast to face Bournemouth on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup. ...
Arsenal continued their push for a top four finish with a 5-1 mauling of Bournemouth which keeps marginally ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea for a coveted...
Arsenal put in a five star performance against Bournemouth. ...
The Gunners aim to be in touching distance for the final Champions League places....
Who will prevail as Bournemouth take on European hopefuls Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Vitality Stadium?...
Follow text commentary of the premier league fixture between AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kick off is at 15:00....
Few weeks will be tougher than entertaining Bayern Munich at Anfield in the Champions League before travelling to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League. Liverpool r...
This weeks Premier League action was one of the biggest yet at both ends of the table....
Liverpool won by a three goal margin against Bournemouth but a little more ruthlessness will be needed in coming tests, writes Oliver Miller at Anfield...
The Reds returned to the top of the table on Saturday with a 3-0 win....
Cardiff City welcome Bournemouth to South Wales on Saturday...
West Ham lost their third chance to go seventh in the league as they were stopped by the Cherries....
Liverpool have suffered from numerous injuries recently but can Liverpool's best squad of the Premier League era can maintain their title challen...
Brighton and Hove Albion booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a well deserved 3-1 victory away at Bournemouth....