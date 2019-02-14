Chelsea will need more than a fortunate victory to turn around unhappy atmosphere at Stamford Bridge. ...
The Brighton goalkeeper talked about mistakes and reflected on the game....
Brighton got back to league duties after the international break with a defeat at home to Southampton....
The Brighton manager gave updates on team news, the tough end to the season and the international break...
Millwall and Brighton will clash in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals for the chance to play at Wembley in the Semi-Finals....
Everton claim a meaningful win in London...
A very entertaining M23 Derby was decided with a superb finish from Brighton's Anthony Knockaert....
Crystal Palace host Brighton and Hove Albion in derby clash looking for revenge after losing at the Amex Stadium earlier in the season 3-1....
relive the action as Brighton travelled to arch rivals Crystal Palace in what proved to be an entertaining M23 Derby....
The two players who linked up for the only goal of the game spoke about their feeling and who Andone dedicated his goal to....
The Romanian striker's header earnt Brighton their first win of 2019, three months into it....
The Brighton manager fielded questions about his side form, league position and team news ahead of a vital game against Huddersfield...
Leicester City host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League...
The Brighton manager admitted it was very nervy for him towards the end of the game...
Brighton got the better of Derby at The Amex with a 2-1 win against The Championship high-flyers....
Brighton and Hove Albion will be looking to reach the FA Cup quarter finals for the second year in a row as they take on Derby County tomorrow lunchtime....
The Brighton manager had some humbling words about Derby's manager both as a player and a manger...
The Brighton centre half reflected on the club's form recently and the FA Cup...
A late brace from Ji So-Yun ensured Chelsea and Manchester City shared the spoils on Sunday. Emily Magee writes. ...
The Burnley striker was chuffed with his sides performance, whereas as Duffy was saying how Brighton have plenty to work on...