Bundesliga

Essen come back from two goals down to nab a point at home...

Gareth Southgate has placed his full trust in the two youngest members of his latest England squad, admiting they're ready for a starting role....

As the European football season reaches its climax, Oliver Miller takes a look at the run-ins that are happening around the continent...

As it happened: Second half dominance puts Spurs in control Aaron Hindhaugh The Lilly Whites put themselves in the driver's seat heading into the second leg over in Germany...

Eintracht Frankfurt 7-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf: Luka Jović scores five in Eagles rout James Rees Adi Hütter's side were irresistible after a controversial penalty was scored by Sébastien Haller, yet the young Serb will take the headlines...

1. FC Köln 1-2 MSV Duisburg: Bottom side shock the leaders James Rees Torsten Lieberknecht's new team looked renewed as a Matthias Bader own goal costs the Billy Goats....

Werder Bremen 2-0 VfL Wolfsburg: Die Werderaner move second with victory over Wolves James Rees Davy Klassen and Johannes Eggestein score to put their side level on points with league leaders Borussia Dortmund....