Both teams will be desperate for three points on Saturday but for different reasons....
The Clarets are two points above the relegation zone with seven games remaining....
Leicester City travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League ...
Liverpool get their title bid back on track with encouraging 4-2 victory against Burnley, writes Oliver Miller at Anfield...
The Clarets will look to continue their solid home form of late when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon....
Newcastle United won their fourth home game in a row inflicting a first defeat since Boxing Day to Burnley....
Following a heated encounter on Saturday, Mauricio Pochettino has been charged by the FA for improper conduct towards Mike Dean. ...
The wantaway midfielder is wanting to move closer to his family but is arguably playing his best football since joining the Magpies....
Newcastle moved seven points clear of the drop zone as they comfortably beat a toothless Burnley side....
Just an hour to go until kick-off and the team news is out at St James' Park....
The Spurs boss spoke after a surprising turn of events in the Premier League title race. ...
Tottenham suffered a humbling defeat against the Clarets as their title dreams suffer one final blow. ...
In form Burnley travel to Newcastle United with both sides aiming to pull further clear of the relegation places...
Burnley come away from Turf Moor with a famous victory over title chasing Tottenham Hotspur...
Just an hour to go till kick-off here at Turf Moor, here is your confirmed Tottenham team news....
Premier League actions continues after both sides enjoy a welcomed two-week break. ...
Live commentary of Burnley's clash with Tottenham Hotspurs at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon (12:30 GMT), Joshua Kerr reports....
The Spurs striker is set to return from injury against Burnley in their trip to Lancashire on Saturday. ...
The Tottenham boss spoke to the media ahead of their clash against Burnley. ...
The Burnley coaching staff and players are currently enjoying warm weather training in Portugal after a good recent spell of form....