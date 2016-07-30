Celtic Football Club

Wins for Spartans, Celtic and Glasgow City as Stirling University draw against Forfar Farmington....
Wins for Spartans, Celtic and Glasgow City as Stirling University draw against Forfar Farmington....
Glasgow City, Hibernian, Rangers and Spartans all progress to the SWPL Cup semi-finals....
Wins for Glasgow City, Spartans and Hibernian as Celtic draw against Motherwell....
Wins for Celtic, Glasgow City and Rangers as Hibernian remain top of the league after beating Motherwell....
Motherwell put 13 past Hutchison Vale as Hearts narrowly lose to rivals Hibernian....
Wins for Forfar Farmington, Glasgow City and Rangers as last year's runners-up Hibernian go top of the league after beating Celtic....
The Scottish Women's Premier League is back. Will Glasgow City win their thirteenth consecutive league title? Who will qualify for the Champions ...
Former Celtic head of scouting, David Moss, on Everton’s interest in Moussa Dembélé....
Goals from Ewan Henderson and Jack Aitchison were the difference between the two sides at Firhill....
The Celtic midfielder has come on leaps and bounds since manager Brendan Rodgers took over in the summer....
The top flight returns this Sunday and there are four exciting matches, with two of the top three facing off while leaders Glasgow City host Forfar Farmington....
Sunday sees the SWPL return after the mid-season break, and there are lots of fascinating battles. Glasgow City and Hibernian are locked in a title race and the relegation battle between For...
After four years in the lower tiers, are Rangers well equipped for battle in the Scottish Premiership?...
With new manager Brendan Rodgers at the helm will Celtic find a new lease of life and return to the Champions League?...
The title race for the 2016 SWPL 1 took a dramatic twist on Sunday as Spartans beat Glasgow City 3-0, with Hibernian taking advantage with a vict...
With the table beginning to take shape, who'll come out in top in another interesting set of SWPL fixtures?...
With Ronny Deila set to leave Parkhead at the end of the season eyes turn to who will be leading the charge for six-in-a-row....
Ronny Deila's men took full advantage of Aberdeen's Friday night slip up by stretching further away from them in the Scottish Premiership....
Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday wants Rangers to challenge Celtic next season following the club's promotion to the Scottish promotion....
After going out to Malmo in the Champions League qualifiers, Ronny Deila's men ended bottom of Group A in the Europa League...