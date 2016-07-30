Celtic Football Club

Wins for Celtic, Glasgow City and Rangers as Hibernian remain top of the league after beating Motherwell....

Wins for Glasgow City, Spartans and Hibernian as Celtic draw against Motherwell....

Glasgow City, Hibernian, Rangers and Spartans all progress to the SWPL Cup semi-finals....

Wins for Spartans, Celtic and Glasgow City as Stirling University draw against Forfar Farmington....

SWPL 1 week 2 review: Hibernian go top as Glasgow City put seven past Spartans Ilaria Cuoghi Wins for Forfar Farmington, Glasgow City and Rangers as last year's runners-up Hibernian go top of the league after beating Celtic....

Scottish Women's Premier League: 2019 Season Preview Ilaria Cuoghi The Scottish Women's Premier League is back. Will Glasgow City win their thirteenth consecutive league title? Who will qualify for the Champions ...

The weird and wonderful case of Stuart Armstrong Connor Gordon The Celtic midfielder has come on leaps and bounds since manager Brendan Rodgers took over in the summer....

SWPL 1 Week 12 Preview: Second meets third as Hibernian travel to Celtic Tim Oliver The top flight returns this Sunday and there are four exciting matches, with two of the top three facing off while leaders Glasgow City host Forfar Farmington....

2016 SWPL 1 - Mid-Season Review: Are Glasgow City set to claim a tenth title? Tim Oliver Sunday sees the SWPL return after the mid-season break, and there are lots of fascinating battles. Glasgow City and Hibernian are locked in a title race and the relegation battle between For...

Rangers FC 2016/17 Season Preview: Will Warburton work his wand in the Premiership? Connor Gordon After four years in the lower tiers, are Rangers well equipped for battle in the Scottish Premiership?...

Celtic FC 2016/17 Season Preview: How will Rodgers fare in his new role? Connor Gordon With new manager Brendan Rodgers at the helm will Celtic find a new lease of life and return to the Champions League?...

SWPL 1 Week 10 Round-up: Spartans shock Glasgow City Tim Oliver The title race for the 2016 SWPL 1 took a dramatic twist on Sunday as Spartans beat Glasgow City 3-0, with Hibernian taking advantage with a vict...

Luck of the Irish the choice in Lawwell's Lottery? Connor Gordon With Ronny Deila set to leave Parkhead at the end of the season eyes turn to who will be leading the charge for six-in-a-row....

Motherwell 1-2 Celtic: Griffiths double extends Bhoys lead at the top to eight points Connor Gordon Ronny Deila's men took full advantage of Aberdeen's Friday night slip up by stretching further away from them in the Scottish Premiership....

Andy Halliday insists that Rangers must challenge Celtic next season Conor de Smith Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday wants Rangers to challenge Celtic next season following the club's promotion to the Scottish promotion....