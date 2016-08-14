Colombian rider wins photo finish with Frenchman Warren Barguil, as Richie Porte suffers horrific crash on descent into Chambery, with leader Chris Froome retaining the yellow jersey....
Dave Brailsford has denied claims that British Cycling was 'sexist' during his tenure....
A gold medal in Rio - his fifth in a glittering career - appeared to be the fairytale ending to his professional cycling career, but instead he retires facing q...
Chris Froome's triumph at the Tour de France and the impressive performance of Great Britain's cyclists at Rio 2016 has been masked by ...
The full route for the third edition of the race was announced in Bradford on Friday and undulating and tough conditions are expected through the race....
The final round of the Revolution series start this evening as the likes of Ed Clancy, Elinor Barker, Jon Dibben, and the returning Laura Kenny a...
The women do battle against the clock in the individual time-trial today as they look to take home a Rainbow Jersey in what will be a hot and sticky day in the saddle in Doha....
British Cycling's premier road cycling event will visit Cheshire East for the first time in the Tour of Britain's history on Tuesday 6 September in a stage that is...
It was a superb Rio Olympics for the GB cycling team as every member of the team scooped a medal, and the Cycling team here at Vavel take you bac...
The Manxman has enjoyed a stellar career but one honour continued to elude him. That, however, all changed in Rio de Janeiro this week when he claimed his elusi...
Gold medals from Laura Trott, Jason Kenny and Giles Scott helped Great Britain secure their best medal haul at an overseas Olympic Games as their Rio 2016 total...
Team GB's Jason Kenny won his sixth Olympic title as he triumphed in the Keirin despite almost being disqualified in a race that restarted two times....
Kristina Vogel won her first and only gold medal of Rio 2016 as she beat Becky James in two tight races to take Sprint gold, whilst Katy Marchant beat Elis Ligtlee to take t...
The 24 year-old Briton makes history once more becoming the first British female to win four Olympic gold medals....
The British rider won his first ever Olympic medal in the Men's omnium despite a crash in the final event....
Dujardin retained her individual Olympic dressage title, Sophie Hitchon won Great Britain's first hammer medal since 1924 and Mark Cavendish claimed his fi...
Andy Murray and Jason Kenny both defended their Olympic titles, while Max Whitlock made history with two gold medals and Justin Rose won the firs...
GB continue to assert their dominance on the track as Jason Kenny notched his fifth Gold medal as he beat Callum Skinner in the final, as elsewhe...
Jason Kenny won his second gold of Rio 2016, beating team-mate Callum Skinner in the Men’s Sprint final....
The 28 year-old defends Olympic sprint title beating his team-mate, to win a fifth Olympic Gold....