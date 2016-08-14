The full route for the third edition of the race was announced in Bradford on Friday and undulating and tough conditions are expected through the race....

Chris Froome's triumph at the Tour de France and the impressive performance of Great Britain's cyclists at Rio 2016 has been masked by ...

A gold medal in Rio - his fifth in a glittering career - appeared to be the fairytale ending to his professional cycling career, but instead he retires facing q...

Dave Brailsford has denied claims that British Cycling was 'sexist' during his tenure....

Colombian rider wins photo finish with Frenchman Warren Barguil, as Richie Porte suffers horrific crash on descent into Chambery, with leader Chris Froome retaining the yellow jersey....

Revolution Champions League final round Preview Michael Stokoe The final round of the Revolution series start this evening as the likes of Ed Clancy, Elinor Barker, Jon Dibben, and the returning Laura Kenny a...

UCI WorldChampionship’s 2016 Women’s time-trial preview Michael Stokoe The women do battle against the clock in the individual time-trial today as they look to take home a Rainbow Jersey in what will be a hot and sticky day in the saddle in Doha....

Tour of Britain 2016 Preview: Stage Three, Congleton to Tatton Park - 179.4km Adam Bailey British Cycling's premier road cycling event will visit Cheshire East for the first time in the Tour of Britain's history on Tuesday 6 September in a stage that is...

Rio 2016: Cycling Roundtable; GB proved their worth when it mattered Michael Stokoe It was a superb Rio Olympics for the GB cycling team as every member of the team scooped a medal, and the Cycling team here at Vavel take you bac...

Rio 2016: Where does an Olympic medal rank in Mark Cavendish's illustrious career? Adam Bailey The Manxman has enjoyed a stellar career but one honour continued to elude him. That, however, all changed in Rio de Janeiro this week when he claimed his elusi...

Rio 2016: Team GB's medal total reaches 50 after nine medals on day 11 Adam Bailey Gold medals from Laura Trott, Jason Kenny and Giles Scott helped Great Britain secure their best medal haul at an overseas Olympic Games as their Rio 2016 total...

Rio 2016: Jason Kenny wins gold in the Keirin despite disqualification threat Matt Dawson Team GB's Jason Kenny won his sixth Olympic title as he triumphed in the Keirin despite almost being disqualified in a race that restarted two times....

Rio 2016: Kristina Vogel takes Women's Sprint gold ahead of Brits Becky James and Katy Marchant Oliver Dickson Jefford Kristina Vogel won her first and only gold medal of Rio 2016 as she beat Becky James in two tight races to take Sprint gold, whilst Katy Marchant beat Elis Ligtlee to take t...

Rio 2016: Laura Trott canters to an historic fourth Olympic gold Neil Leverett The 24 year-old Briton makes history once more becoming the first British female to win four Olympic gold medals....

Rio 2016: Cavendish wins silver in Men's omnium despite crash in final event Brandon Sayer The British rider won his first ever Olympic medal in the Men's omnium despite a crash in the final event....

Rio 2016: More medals for Team GB on day 10 including a historic gold for Charlotte Dujardin Adam Bailey Dujardin retained her individual Olympic dressage title, Sophie Hitchon won Great Britain's first hammer medal since 1924 and Mark Cavendish claimed his fi...

Rio 2016: Five gold medals on another golden day for Team GB Adam Bailey Andy Murray and Jason Kenny both defended their Olympic titles, while Max Whitlock made history with two gold medals and Justin Rose won the firs...

Rio 2016: Jason Kenny enters the history books with five Olympic Gold’s as GB continue to dominate the track cycling Michael Stokoe GB continue to assert their dominance on the track as Jason Kenny notched his fifth Gold medal as he beat Callum Skinner in the final, as elsewhe...