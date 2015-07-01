Promotion favourites Heart of Midlothian came back from behind to beat Hamilton Academical 2–1, Glasgow Girls drew 0–0 with Partick Thistle, while Dundee United shared the points with visito...

Wins for Heart of Midlothian and Glasgow Girls as Hamilton keep looking for their first win of the season....

After three games, four teams are still unbeaten in the SWPL 2, including newly-promoted sides Dundee United and Partick Thistle. ...

Wins for Partick Thistle, Kilmarnock and Hamilton Academical as Hearts draw with St Johnstone....

Dundee United sign QPR youngster Amee Ruszkai Following his release from Queens Park Rangers, 20-year-old Coll Donaldson has signed for Dundee United on a three-year deal....

Wigan miss out on the signing of Nadir Ciftci Holly Hunt Celtic have won the race to sign Dundee's Nadir Ciftci who was also targetted by Wigan. But is he really one that got away? And who will they look to now a...

Everton friendly rearranged Ben Johnson Everton's friendly against Hearts has been put back 24 hours....

Wigan have Ciftci bid accepted Amee Ruszkai Wigan Athletic have had a bid accepted for Scottish side Dundee United's striker Nadir Ciftci....

Butcher joins Burton Amee Ruszkai Calum Butcher has joined Burton Albion from Dundee United on a free transfer....

Celtic and Burnley's Armstrong Bids Rejected Connor Gordon Celtic and Burnley have had their bids rejected by Dundee United for midfielder, Stuart Armstrong....

Gauld signs for Sporting Lisbon Cammy Anderson Scotland's "Mini-Messi" pens deal with Portuguese giants, Sporting Lisbon...

Scout report: Ryan Gauld Jamie Hall VAVEL takes a look at one of the most-talked about talents in British football....

McNamara wary of St Mirren threat Jamie Hall Strugglers St Mirren play host to high-flying Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Boxing Day....

Scottish Premiership review: team of the season Jamie Hall At the halfway mark, who has impressed in the SPFL?...

Jackie McNamara's United should inspire Neil Lennon Joe Ruddy The amount of talent in the Celtic reserve team is incredible....