News about

Dundee United

Photo source: Sky Sports

Dundee United sign QPR youngster

Amee Ruszkai

Following his release from Queens Park Rangers, 20-year-old Coll Donaldson has signed for Dundee United on a three-year deal....

Calum Butcher pens a two-year deal with the Brewers. Photo source: Burton Albion

Butcher joins Burton

Amee Ruszkai

Calum Butcher has joined Burton Albion from Dundee United on a free transfer....

Rangers were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Dundee United for the second time in three years.

Rangers out from the Scottish Cup

Matteo Rubinato

RANGERS were aiming for a place in the William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-finals today but after losing 2-0 home they have been knocked out by Dundee United. ...