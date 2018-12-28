Bio
News
Everton FC
Everton FC

Everton FC

Everton FC

1877 Liverpool

The bio will be available soon. ...
Show More
News about

Everton FC

Divock Origi scored his third goal of the season against Watford at Anfield (Getty Images)

Does Divock Origi have a future at Liverpool?

Ben Lockett

Divock Origi came in from the cold to start against Watford and was excellent in a surprising role on the left of Liverpool's front three. Following Liverpool's 5-0 win agai...

Next Page >