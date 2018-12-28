Bio
Liverpool and Everton could not be separated last weekend at Goodison Park (Getty Images)

Liverpool down but not out of title race

Ben Lockett

Two draws in a week, even in away matches against Everton and Manchester United, have seen Liverpool fall behind Manchester City to second in the Premier League...

Divock Origi scored his third goal of the season against Watford at Anfield (Getty Images)

Does Divock Origi have a future at Liverpool?

Ben Lockett

Divock Origi came in from the cold to start against Watford and was excellent in a surprising role on the left of Liverpool's front three. Following Liverpool's 5-0 win agai...

