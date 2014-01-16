News about

Formula1

Jenson Button is to take a sabbatical in 2017. | Photo: LAT

Button to take break in 2017

James Eagles

Jenson Button will remain at McLaren in 2017, but not in a race seat; however he could return in 2018....

Felipe Massa is to retire | Photo: Octane Photographic Ltd

Felipe Massa to retire from F1

James Eagles

The veteran Williams driver has announced his retirement from the sport after fourteen years at the end of the season...

Rosberg takes vital Austrian Grand Prix win

Rosberg takes vital Austrian Grand Prix win

Dan Smith

Nico Rosberg claimed a precious Austrian Grand Prix, ahead of his Mercedes team-mate and championship rival Lewis Hamilton and third-placed Valtteri Bottas, who...

Massa (centre) claimed his first pole since his life-threatening accident in Hungary

Felipe Massa steals Austrian GP pole

Lewiss Smith

Felipe Massa starts on pole for the first time in five and a half years with team-mate Valtteri Bottas on the front row; championship leader Nico...

Bianchi earnt Marussia&#039;s first points in Monaco

Canadian GP Driver Look - Jules Bianchi

Lewiss Smith

Jules Bianchi and Marussia will fly into Montreal on the most amazing of natural highs after securing the team's first points - now the Frenchman has an opportunity to earn himself a be...

Both Red Bulls again diced for position

Chinese Grand Prix: The race in five

James Sloan

James Sloan highlights five factors that played prominent roles in providing viewers with the first 10 finishers past the chequered flag....

Hamilton stormed to his third successive race win with consummate ease

2014 Chinese Grand Prix: as it happened

Dan Smith

Lewis Hamilton wins the 2014 Chinese Grand Prix, ahead of Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso. VAVEL provided live commentary of the 2014 Chinese Grand Prix from 7am BST, with ...

Domenicali (right) had been in charge since 2008

Team principal Domenicali quits Ferrari

Dan Smith

Ferrari team president Stefano Domenicali sensationally quit the Italian team on Monday, following poor results in the opening three races of the season....

No longer calling the shots: Ecclestone faces a fight for control of F1.

Ecclestone steps down from F1 board

Rennie Alex

Bernie Ecclestone - who has been in charge of F1 for 40 years - steps down as director in order to fight corruption charges in Germany....

Lotus in peril? Owner Gerard Lopez doesn&#039;t appear too fazed

Lotus owner reveals £114 million debt

Dan Smith

Lotus F1 team owner Gerard Lopez has revealed the extent of the team's financial problems, as the Enstone-based squad face crippling external and internal debts of £114...

Next Page >