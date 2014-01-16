The veteran Williams driver has announced his retirement from the sport after fourteen years at the end of the season...

Mercedes 1 and 2, with Ferrari and Williams the best of the rest at Monza....

Jenson Button will remain at McLaren in 2017, but not in a race seat; however he could return in 2018....

Nico Rosberg set the fastest time in Practice 2 for Sunday's ninth instalment of F1's original night race; the Singapore Grand Prix....

Ferrari has said they will work out how to show competitive pace in Bahrain after a shocking performance at the first race of 2019....

Rosberg takes vital Austrian Grand Prix win Dan Smith Nico Rosberg claimed a precious Austrian Grand Prix, ahead of his Mercedes team-mate and championship rival Lewis Hamilton and third-placed Valtteri Bottas, who...

Felipe Massa steals Austrian GP pole Lewiss Smith Felipe Massa starts on pole for the first time in five and a half years with team-mate Valtteri Bottas on the front row; championship leader Nico...

Canadian GP Driver Look - Jules Bianchi Lewiss Smith Jules Bianchi and Marussia will fly into Montreal on the most amazing of natural highs after securing the team's first points - now the Frenchman has an opportunity to earn himself a be...

Ayrton Senna tributes 20 years on from fatal Imola crash Dan Smith The motorsport world has paid tribute to Brazilian F1 legend Ayrton Senna and Austrian driver Roland Ratzenberger, 20 years to the day after the former fatally crashed at th...

Chinese Grand Prix: The race in five James Sloan James Sloan highlights five factors that played prominent roles in providing viewers with the first 10 finishers past the chequered flag....

Lewis Hamilton wins Chinese Grand Prix as Mercedes dominate again Lewiss Smith Lewis Hamilton makes it 3 wins out of 3, with team-mate Nico Rosberg following home; Fernando Alonso takes a podium with Daniel Ricciardo ahead o...

2014 Chinese Grand Prix: as it happened Dan Smith Lewis Hamilton wins the 2014 Chinese Grand Prix, ahead of Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso. VAVEL provided live commentary of the 2014 Chinese Grand Prix from 7am BST, with ...

Team principal Domenicali quits Ferrari Dan Smith Ferrari team president Stefano Domenicali sensationally quit the Italian team on Monday, following poor results in the opening three races of the season....

Kobayashi reappearance only worthwhile if Caterham step up Lewiss Smith Lewiss Smith analyses Kaimu Kobayashi's return to F1 with Caterham Racing, which has thus far been met with vast acclaim...

Caterham announce 2014 lineup to complete F1 grid Dan Smith Caterham racing have become the last team to confirm their driver lineup for 2014, with Kamui Kobayashi and Marcus Ericsson the men charged with improving the f...

Ron Dennis wrestles back control of McLaren Rennie Alex Ron Dennis wins the internal power struggle at McLaren with team principal Martin Whitmarsh, and is appointed group chief executive....

Ecclestone steps down from F1 board Rennie Alex Bernie Ecclestone - who has been in charge of F1 for 40 years - steps down as director in order to fight corruption charges in Germany....