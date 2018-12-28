Manchester City players in a jovial mood on Friday as they prepared to face Fulham in this weekend's opening Premier League fixture...

First-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Kun Aguero see City cruise to a win in west London, as Pep Guardiola's men return to the top of the Premier League table....

Defeat on Tuesday night will see the away side drop down to the Championship just one season after their long-awaited return to the top flight....

The Cottagers will join Huddersfield in the Championship next season....

Watford's head coach has now guided the club to their best ever Premier League points tally....

Fulham vs Manchester City Preview: Blues looking to heap pressure on Liverpool in early kick-off Josh Slinger Manchester City will travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham as the Premier League returns this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know ahead...

Virgil van Dijk disappointed after mistake at Craven Cottage Leanne Prescott The Dutchman and Alisson made an error that allowed Ryan Babel to equalise at Craven Cottage, before James Milner converted from the spot to bag a crucial win....

As it happened: Liverpool survive scare against Fulham to return top Oliver Miller Matchday live text commentary blog from Craven Cottage as Fulham face Liverpool in the Premier League, Oliver Miller reports...

Opinion: Liverpool must treat Fulham as Bayern in latest title test Ben Lockett Liverpool's wonderful 3-1 victory against Bayern Munich moved the Reds into the Champions League quarter-finals, but Liverpool can go two points ...

The Warm Down: Rodgers earns his first three points as Leicester manager Cristian Bratu Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers gains his first points as Foxes boss after victory against Fulham...

Brendan Rodgers brands supporters as 'important' ahead of his first home game Cristian Bratu Brendan Rodgers sat in front of the media ahead of his first home match against Fulham ...

Fulham 1-2 Chelsea: First-half Blues goals earn derby spoils Neil Leverett Goals in the opening period from Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho earned Chelsea a narrow 2-1 win over Fulham in a pulsating west London derby at Cra...

West Ham United 3-1 Fulham: Hammers despatch struggling Cottagers Alan Rzepa West Ham faced and beat Fulham by a two goal margin at the London Stadium....

Fulham 0-3 Manchester United: French connection lead Manchester United to an easy victory at the Cottage Adnan Basic It was another brilliant day at the office for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as the Red Devils jumped up to 4th after picking up the vital three points....

Fulham vs Manchester United Preview: Cottagers look to test Solskjær's unbeaten record Neil Leverett The west Londoners host the Red Devils at Craven Cottage on Saturday lunchtime, looking to end Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unbeaten run as Manchester ...

Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham: Efficient Palace Worsen Fulham's Woes Dylan Walsh Goals from Milivojeic and Schlupp ensured the Eagles claimed the three points in an all London derby....

Fulham 4-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Cottagers pull off a dramatic second-half comeback their first win of 2019 Joe Glayshier Two goals from Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic sparked a magnificent comeback which saw the Whites come from 2-0 down at half time to beat Brighton 4-2....

Fulham 4-2 Brighton as it happened: The Seagulls throw away another lead Adam Stenning relive the action as Brighton throw away three points and end losing comfortably to a fabulous second half performance from Fulham....