Divock Origi will cut his teeth in the Bundesliga after signing for Wolfsburg on a season-long loan....

Carlo Ancelotti has left his role at the Allianz Arena after a poor start to the campaign....

RB Leipzig in interested in making Lookman's loan move a permanent one but know the decision is all Everton's....

Goals from Kramaric, Szalai and Kaderabek on the final day of the Bundesliga season sealed Champions League football for Hoffenheim next season....

It has been a long wait for the Borussia Dortmund attacker and now he finally gets his chance to play for his country on the biggest stage of them all...

Barcelona confirm initial £97million deal for Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembélé Danial Kennedy Ousmane Dembélé has finally completed his big-money move to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund. ...

Dallmann signs new deal with Essen Tim Oliver 22-year-old Linda Dallmann extends her stay with Essen until 2019....

Miroslav Klose announces his retirement from professional football Jack McGraghan The 38-year-old has called time on an illustrious career spent at the very top of the beautiful game....

Goretzka and Philipp ruled out of Germany's Under-21 internationals Kaustubh Pandey Schalke starlet Leon Goretzka and newly promoted Freiburg's midfielder Maximilian Philipp have been ruled out of the Germany Under-21 side....

Höwedes and Müller ready for Friday night clash James Rees Schalke meet Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga returns on Friday night, and the two national team colleagues are set to line-up on opposite sides of the pitch....

Lukas Podolski announces retirement from international football VAVEL After 12 years of representing Germany, the 31-year-old forward has decided to call it quits on the national front....

Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger announces international retirement Neil Leverett Die Mannschaft's captain calls time on his senior career for Germany after 12 years....

Manchester United 1-4 Borussia Dortmund: Devils defeated by brilliant Borussia Danial Kennedy Jose Mourinho suffered his first defeat as Manchester United manager with a 4-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund....

Hitzfeld backs German youngsters to shine at the Euros Rosie Tudball German footballing legend, Ottmar Hitzfeld has backed Julian Weigl and Leroy Sane to make a breakthrough at the Euros....

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 1. FC Köln: Reus free-kick saves Dortmund's unbeaten home record Danial Kennedy Marco Reus saved for a point for Borussia Dortmund as they drew 2-2 with 1. FC Köln on the final day of the Bundesliga season ...