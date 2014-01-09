hibernian-fc

Motherwell put 13 past Hutchison Vale as Hearts narrowly lose to rivals Hibernian....
Motherwell put 13 past Hutchison Vale as Hearts narrowly lose to rivals Hibernian....
The Danish winger will head out on his first loan out of the club since joining Albion ...
Last sixteen confirmed as second legs wrap up....
Zurich, Munich and Lyon already all but through....
After four years in the lower tiers, are Rangers well equipped for battle in the Scottish Premiership?...
A superb strike from Aberdeen's Irish midfielder was enough to secure all three points....
Hibernian travel to the North East to face in-form Aberdeen....