Following an embarrassing 6-2 road loss at the hands of the resurging Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center, the Anaheim Ducks fired longtime head coach Rand...
Following an embarrassing 6-2 road loss at the hands of the resurging Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center, the Anaheim Ducks fired longtime head coach Rand...
After 15 seasons in the NHL, longtime left-winger Rick Nash announced his retirement from the game due to unresolved concussion issues/sympt...
Top candidates currently in the running to win the Hart trophy....
Even in a dismal season, there is one consistent bright spot in Philadelphia Flyers history. This year, the team hosted their 42nd annual Flyers'...
Nearly a decade after being labeled for stardom, Jack Campbell is finally finding his way as an NHL goaltender....
Exactly one week after the Philadelphia Flyers fired Ron Hextall, the team announced the signing of Chuck Fletcher as their new Executive Vice President and gen...
Forty-eight hours removed from the Ontario beatdown, Philadelphia caught at a crossroads between a full-blown rebuild and a legitimate playoff push, fired Execu...
NHL's first black player broke the league's color barrier in 1958, but didn't join the Hall of Fame for 60 years despite a huge impact on the gam...
John Tavares scored his first goal with the Maple Leafs but it was Auston Matthews who scored in OT to give Toronto the win over the Montreal Canadiens....
After the Philadelphia Flyers surprisingly, placed forwards Dale Weise and Taylor Leier on waivers they claimed goalie Calvin Pickard from the To...
Former Sabres captain retires from hockey and will be taking a small developmental role with the Sabres...
Former NHL player Mike Danton wants to be remembered for what he's doing now, not what he has done in the past....
With no NHL players set to participate, the list of participants was announced for the men's, women's and paralympic teams....
The Toronto Maple Leafs have some of the longest-suffering fans in the National Hockey League. After numerous goalies, can Frederik Andersen bring home the good...
Fittingly, that the final game between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs at Joe Louis Arena was an entertaining one as the Maple Leaf...
The fight for equal pay may look different for each sport, most prominently between the USWNT and USA Hockey, but all actions are connected towards a greater goal....
The Toronto Maple Leafs bagged two points with the win and leaped into the final wild card spot with a big win against the Philadelphia Flyers....
Richardson-Walsh led Great Britain to their first women's hockey gold in Rio....
After an opening night home victory, the Arizona Coyotes head out on a long road trip starting in Ottawa against the Senators....
Kicking off their 20th season in Arizona, the Coyotes hope to show the hometown crowd the new look the team has taken....