Nearly a decade after being labeled for stardom, Jack Campbell is finally finding his way as an NHL goaltender....

Even in a dismal season, there is one consistent bright spot in Philadelphia Flyers history. This year, the team hosted their 42nd annual Flyers'...

Top candidates currently in the running to win the Hart trophy....

After 15 seasons in the NHL, longtime left-winger Rick Nash announced his retirement from the game due to unresolved concussion issues/sympt...

Following an embarrassing 6-2 road loss at the hands of the resurging Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center, the Anaheim Ducks fired longtime head coach Rand...

Philadelphia Flyers hire Chuck Fletcher as general manager frank iacono Exactly one week after the Philadelphia Flyers fired Ron Hextall, the team announced the signing of Chuck Fletcher as their new Executive Vice President and gen...

Struggling Philadelphia Flyers fire EVP and GM Ron Hextall frank iacono Forty-eight hours removed from the Ontario beatdown, Philadelphia caught at a crossroads between a full-blown rebuild and a legitimate playoff push, fired Execu...

Willie O'Ree: Hockey Hall of Fame nod long overdue Nathan DeLong NHL's first black player broke the league's color barrier in 1958, but didn't join the Hall of Fame for 60 years despite a huge impact on the gam...

Tavares and Matthews lead Leafs to OT Win frank iacono John Tavares scored his first goal with the Maple Leafs but it was Auston Matthews who scored in OT to give Toronto the win over the Montreal Canadiens....

Philadelphia Flyers add Calvin Pickard to goalie mix frank iacono After the Philadelphia Flyers surprisingly, placed forwards Dale Weise and Taylor Leier on waivers they claimed goalie Calvin Pickard from the To...

Buffalo Sabres: Brian Gionta calls it a career Noah Morse Former Sabres captain retires from hockey and will be taking a small developmental role with the Sabres...

Mike Danton: From ruin to redemption Justin Halbersma Former NHL player Mike Danton wants to be remembered for what he's doing now, not what he has done in the past....

U.S. Olympic hockey rosters announced John Lupo With no NHL players set to participate, the list of participants was announced for the men's, women's and paralympic teams....

Is Andersen the man to bring the Stanley Cup to Toronto? Justin Halbersma The Toronto Maple Leafs have some of the longest-suffering fans in the National Hockey League. After numerous goalies, can Frederik Andersen bring home the good...

Toronto Maple Leafs sweep Red Wings, capture second place in Atlantic Conference Frank Iacono Fittingly, that the final game between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs at Joe Louis Arena was an entertaining one as the Maple Leaf...

#EqualPlayEqualPay message carries across sports Alexandra Grant The fight for equal pay may look different for each sport, most prominently between the USWNT and USA Hockey, but all actions are connected towards a greater goal....

Toronto Maple Leafs capture final wild card with 4-2 win over Philadelphia Flyers Frank Iacono The Toronto Maple Leafs bagged two points with the win and leaped into the final wild card spot with a big win against the Philadelphia Flyers....

Arizona Coyotes start tough road trip with loss to Ottawa Senators William Grigsby After an opening night home victory, the Arizona Coyotes head out on a long road trip starting in Ottawa against the Senators....