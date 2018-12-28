Bournemouth got their first away win in 11 matches as Huddersfield were left lacking in front of goal once again, writes Oliver Miller at John Smiths Stadium...

Eddie Howe was keen to praise both his players and the supporters after the 2-0 victory away at Huddersfield...

West Ham United will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League as they take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon....

The Cottagers will join Huddersfield in the Championship next season....

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Terriers defeat Wolves with last-gasp winner Josh Lees Huddersfield Town recorded an impressive 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers courtesy of a late Steve Mounie winner....

Jan Siewert ‘proud’ of team following narrow Arsenal defeat Josh Slinger The Terriers boss expressed how proud he was of his side following narrow defeat vs Arsenal. ...

Huddersfield Town vs Arsenal Preview: Are the Terriers already preparing for life in the Championship? Sam Straw Huddersfield Town will be looking for an unlikely boost to their survival hopes as they take on Arsenal on Saturday afternoon. ...

Huddersfield Town 0-3 Manchester City: Blues ease past Terriers to keep pressure on Liverpool Josh Lees The Champions kept their hopes of back-to-back Premier League titles alive after defeating rock bottom Huddersfield 3-0...

As it happened: City comfortably beat Huddersfield with improved second half Oliver Miller Matchday live text commentary blog from John Smith's Stadium as Huddersfield Town face Manchester City in the Premier League, Oliver Miller reports...

100th win pleases Dyche after comeback triumph Luke Williamson Sean Dyche claimed his 100th win as Burnley manager following his side's come-from-behind victory over Huddersfield Town....

Huddersfield Town vs Burnley Preview: Who will come out on top in this relegation 'six-pointer'? Sam Straw Huddersfield Town will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League as they take on Burnley on Wednesday evening. ...

Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield Town: Pogba double gifts Ole Gunnar Solskjær dream Old Trafford return on Boxing Day Alex Turk Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's honeymoon period at Manchester United looks set to continue for a little bit longer following a fine Boxing Day triumph at Old Trafford....