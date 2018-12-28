The Cottagers will join Huddersfield in the Championship next season....
West Ham hosted bottom-of-the-league Huddersfield at the London Stadium....
West Ham United will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League as they take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon....
Eddie Howe was keen to praise both his players and the supporters after the 2-0 victory away at Huddersfield...
Bournemouth got their first away win in 11 matches as Huddersfield were left lacking in front of goal once again, writes Oliver Miller at John Smiths Stadium...
The Romanian striker's header earnt Brighton their first win of 2019, three months into it....
Huddersfield Town recorded an impressive 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers courtesy of a late Steve Mounie winner....
Follow live updates of this premier league fixture starting at 19:45...
Three huge points for United as their relegation battle takes a step in the right direction. ...
The Terriers boss expressed how proud he was of his side following narrow defeat vs Arsenal. ...
Arsenal have inflicted yet another defeat upon Huddersfield Town, thanks to first-half goals from Iwobi and Lacazette....
Huddersfield Town will be looking for an unlikely boost to their survival hopes as they take on Arsenal on Saturday afternoon. ...
The Champions kept their hopes of back-to-back Premier League titles alive after defeating rock bottom Huddersfield 3-0...
Matchday live text commentary blog from John Smith's Stadium as Huddersfield Town face Manchester City in the Premier League, Oliver Miller reports...
Sean Dyche claimed his 100th win as Burnley manager following his side's come-from-behind victory over Huddersfield Town....
Is it season over already for David Wagner's side?...
Huddersfield Town will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League as they take on Burnley on Wednesday evening. ...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's honeymoon period at Manchester United looks set to continue for a little bit longer following a fine Boxing Day triumph at Old Trafford....
Huddersfield Town were defeated by Southampton at the John Smith's Stadium as their relegation fears worsened. ...
Huddersfield Town will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League as they take on Southampton on Saturday afternoon....