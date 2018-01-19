Hull City beat Sheffield United 1-0 at the KCOM stadium thanks to a Nouah Dicko goal in the SKY Bet Championship's Friday night fixture....

Brentford will look to end the season on a high when they play host to Hull City at Griffin Park....

The Welshman has endured a troubling eighteen months and now finds himself in a precarious position after returning from Sheffield United....

The left-back has been ruled out of Thursday's game with a dental issue....

The A-Z of forgotten football heroes: Z - Amr Zaki Charlie Malam As far as short-lived success stories in the Premier League go, few players can claim to have seen their stock rise so high and then fall so low like former Wigan Athletic and Hull City stri...

Nigel Adkins praises the spirit and work behind the scenes at Hull City Chris Lincoln The Tigers defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 to lift themselves out of the relegation zone....

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Hull City: Tigers earn a valuable three points to climb out of the relegation zone Chris Lincoln Goals from Jon Toral and Harry Wilson gave the visitors just their second league win under Nigel Adkins since he took charge in December....

Sunderland 1-0 Hull City: Nigel Adkins believes opening 35 minutes cost Tigers Jack McGraghan Hull City boss Adkins couldn't hide his disappointment with his side's defeat in his post-match press conference....

Sunderland vs Hull City Preview: Former Premier League sides clash in relegation six-pointer Jack McGraghan The two sides have endured tough seasons since relegation from the top-flight last season, but who will come out on top as they both aim for survival?...

Hull City vs Reading Preview: The Tigers and The Royals both hoping to end winless runs Callum Doughty Hull boss Nigel Adkins welcomes former club Reading and an under-fire Jaap Stam to the KCOM Stadium this weekend....

The A-Z of forgotten football heroes: V - Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink Sam France The Dutchman with two surnames was a cult hero for Celtic, and a consistent goalscorer in his native Netherlands for PSV and Twente...

Leeds United v Hull City Preview: Whites looking for win to take them back into the top six Ed McIntyre Leeds United host Hull City at Elland Road on Saturday with a play-off place up for grabs for the Whites....

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City Preview: Can the Owls get three points to close the gap on the play-offs? Sam Straw Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to get back to winning ways in The Championship as they take on Hull City at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon....

Past records show Newcastle United will not get relegated Jordan Cronin The Magpies hope to bounce back from Monday's defeat at Burnley, but with 14 points from 10 games, past readings shows Newcastle will survive...

Hull City vs Nottingham Forest Preview: Can the Reds build on last weekend's win over Burton? Sam Straw Nottingham Forest will be looking to build on last weekend's win in The Championship as they take on Hull City at The KCOM Stadium on Saturday evening....