The left-back has been ruled out of Thursday's game with a dental issue....
The left-back has been ruled out of Thursday's game with a dental issue....
MLS got underway for another season...
The Welshman has endured a troubling eighteen months and now finds himself in a precarious position after returning from Sheffield United....
Brentford will look to end the season on a high when they play host to Hull City at Griffin Park....
Hull City beat Sheffield United 1-0 at the KCOM stadium thanks to a Nouah Dicko goal in the SKY Bet Championship's Friday night fixture....
City midfielder Evandro had drawn Hull level before Patrick Bamford restored Boro's lead....
As far as short-lived success stories in the Premier League go, few players can claim to have seen their stock rise so high and then fall so low like former Wigan Athletic and Hull City stri...
The Tigers defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 to lift themselves out of the relegation zone....
Goals from Jon Toral and Harry Wilson gave the visitors just their second league win under Nigel Adkins since he took charge in December....
Sunderland boss Coleman was pleased with his side's performance in their 1-0 win over Hull City....
Hull City boss Adkins couldn't hide his disappointment with his side's defeat in his post-match press conference....
Sunderland secured their first home win of 2018 thanks to 18-year-old Joel Asoro's first senior goal....
The two sides have endured tough seasons since relegation from the top-flight last season, but who will come out on top as they both aim for survival?...
Hull boss Nigel Adkins welcomes former club Reading and an under-fire Jaap Stam to the KCOM Stadium this weekend....
The Dutchman with two surnames was a cult hero for Celtic, and a consistent goalscorer in his native Netherlands for PSV and Twente...
Leeds United host Hull City at Elland Road on Saturday with a play-off place up for grabs for the Whites....
Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to get back to winning ways in The Championship as they take on Hull City at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon....
The Magpies hope to bounce back from Monday's defeat at Burnley, but with 14 points from 10 games, past readings shows Newcastle will survive...
Nottingham Forest will be looking to build on last weekend's win in The Championship as they take on Hull City at The KCOM Stadium on Saturday evening....
Huddersfield Town Midfielder is in dispute with his former club Blackpool over money believed to be owed to him from 2014...