Leicester City beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the Premier League to make it three wins in a row....
The Foxes earned a thoroughly deserved win against a Cherries side who really struggled to impose themselves at the King Power Stadium...
Brendan Rodgers stated he has nothing to add on Maguire's future in his pre-match press conference...
The Jamaican international will now take his stay at the King Power Stadium into an eighth year....
The Blades pick up a useful win at home...
Leicester City travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League ...
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers gains his first points as Foxes boss after victory against Fulham...
The former England forward bagged twice in Rodgers' first home game as Leicester City manager against Fulham....
Brendan Rodgers sat in front of the media ahead of his first home match against Fulham ...
Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes that the current crop of Leicester City players have too much sway at the club....
Andre Gray came in clutch for the Hornets to deal the new Foxes manager a defeat in his first game in charge....
Relive the text commentary as late drama at Vicarage Road means Watford run out 2-1 winners against Leicester City...
Brendan Rodgers has admitted that the timing of his departure at Celtic wasn't ideal. ...
Leicester City travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford in the Premier League...
The Northern Irishman has departed the Scottish champions and has been named as Claude Puel's successor at the King Power Stadium...
Leicester City host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League...
Leicester City defender Jonny Evans thinks the club are moving in the right direction despite their 4-1 loss at the hands of Crystal Palace....
Brendan Rodgers states that he's focused on his current job at Celtic despite recent Leicester City rumours....
The Frenchman has been relieved of his duties following a 4-1 reverse at the hands of Crystal Palace at the weekend...
Roy Hodgson's men inflicted the hosts' third Premier League loss in a row as they cruised to victory at the King Power Stadium...