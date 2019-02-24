The Blades pick up a useful win at home...

The Jamaican international will now take his stay at the King Power Stadium into an eighth year....

Brendan Rodgers stated he has nothing to add on Maguire's future in his pre-match press conference...

The Foxes earned a thoroughly deserved win against a Cherries side who really struggled to impose themselves at the King Power Stadium...

Leicester City beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the Premier League to make it three wins in a row....

Burnley vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes aiming for first away win under Rodgers Cristian Bratu Leicester City travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League ...

The Warm Down: Rodgers earns his first three points as Leicester manager Cristian Bratu Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers gains his first points as Foxes boss after victory against Fulham...

Brendan Rodgers 'lucky' to work with Leicester City centurion Jamie Vardy Daniel Orme The former England forward bagged twice in Rodgers' first home game as Leicester City manager against Fulham....

Brendan Rodgers brands supporters as 'important' ahead of his first home game Cristian Bratu Brendan Rodgers sat in front of the media ahead of his first home match against Fulham ...

Graeme Souness believes Leicester City players have too much power at the club Rajan Hothi Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes that the current crop of Leicester City players have too much sway at the club....

Watford 2-1 Leicester City: Rodgers' reign begins with last-minute blow against former club Jake Horwood Andre Gray came in clutch for the Hornets to deal the new Foxes manager a defeat in his first game in charge....

Brendan Rodgers admits his Celtic departure came at the wrong time Rajan Hothi Brendan Rodgers has admitted that the timing of his departure at Celtic wasn't ideal. ...

Brendan Rodgers leaves Celtic to become new Leicester City boss Daniel Orme The Northern Irishman has departed the Scottish champions and has been named as Claude Puel's successor at the King Power Stadium...

Jonny Evans insists Leicester City are moving in the right direction despite Crystal Palace defeat Rajan Hothi Leicester City defender Jonny Evans thinks the club are moving in the right direction despite their 4-1 loss at the hands of Crystal Palace....

Brendan Rodgers insists he's focused on Celtic despite Leicester City rumours Rajan Hothi Brendan Rodgers states that he's focused on his current job at Celtic despite recent Leicester City rumours....

Claude Puel sacked by Leicester City Daniel Orme The Frenchman has been relieved of his duties following a 4-1 reverse at the hands of Crystal Palace at the weekend...