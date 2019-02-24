Liverpool FC

The Englishman scored a pivotal penalty against Fulham at the weekend....

A huge game for two of the Premier League's top three sides who are both fighting their own individual battles....

It was a crucial afternoon for Liverpool who managed to secure victory via a late goalkeeping error against Tottenham, writes Oliver Miller at An...

The Egyptian forward was heavily involved in Liverpool's winner on Sunday afternoon despite not getting on the scoresheet again. ...

The Brazilian No.1 believes that the club's unity in the dressing room has played a pivotal role in an ongoing Premier League title hunt. ...

Virgil van Dijk backs Mohamed Salah to rediscover goalscoring form Leanne Prescott The Dutchman has shown support for his Liverpool teammate, who has struggled for form in recent weeks....

Andy Robertson ruled out of Scotland's clash with Kazakhstan Leanne Prescott The left-back has been ruled out of Thursday's game with a dental issue....

Virgil van Dijk disappointed after mistake at Craven Cottage Leanne Prescott The Dutchman and Alisson made an error that allowed Ryan Babel to equalise at Craven Cottage, before James Milner converted from the spot to bag a crucial win....

As it happened: Liverpool survive scare against Fulham to return top Oliver Miller Matchday live text commentary blog from Craven Cottage as Fulham face Liverpool in the Premier League, Oliver Miller reports...

Opinion: Liverpool must treat Fulham as Bayern in latest title test Ben Lockett Liverpool's wonderful 3-1 victory against Bayern Munich moved the Reds into the Champions League quarter-finals, but Liverpool can go two points clear of Manchester City at ...

Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool: Mane scores twice in mature win over Bayern Oliver Miller Liverpool engineer a dominant win over struggling Bayern Munich to take their place in the quarter-finals....

The Warm Down: Conjuring Lallana shines as Liverpool pass Burnley test Oliver Miller Liverpool get their title bid back on track with encouraging 4-2 victory against Burnley, writes Oliver Miller at Anfield...

Liverpool down but not out of title race Ben Lockett Two draws in a week, even in away matches against Everton and Manchester United, have seen Liverpool fall behind Manchester City to second in the Premier League...

As it happened: Liverpool remain second after frustrating draw at Everton Oliver Miller Matchday live text commentary blog from Goodison Park as Everton face Liverpool in the Premier League, Oliver Miller reports....

Does Divock Origi have a future at Liverpool? Ben Lockett Divock Origi came in from the cold to start against Watford and was excellent in a surprising role on the left of Liverpool's front three. Following Liverpool's...

The Warm Down: Klopp sees perfect blend as Liverpool trounce Watford Oliver Miller Liverpool hit five past Watford and manage the perfect mix of old and new, writes Oliver Miller at Anfield...

Lack of fire-power in stalemate will concern Klopp more so than Solskjaer Oliver Miller A game of few chances and plenty of injuries struggles for rhythm and quality, writes Oliver Miller at Old Trafford...

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool: Injury-hit hosts hold firm to deny title challenging visitors key win Brandon Sayer Despite having to make three early substitutions due to injury, United held firm to hold on for an important point against their fiercest rivals....