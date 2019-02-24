The Brazilian No.1 believes that the club's unity in the dressing room has played a pivotal role in an ongoing Premier League title hunt.&...
The Brazilian No.1 believes that the club's unity in the dressing room has played a pivotal role in an ongoing Premier League title hunt.&...
The Egyptian forward was heavily involved in Liverpool's winner on Sunday afternoon despite not getting on the scoresheet again. ...
It was a crucial afternoon for Liverpool who managed to secure victory via a late goalkeeping error against Tottenham, writes Oliver Miller at An...
A huge game for two of the Premier League's top three sides who are both fighting their own individual battles....
The Englishman scored a pivotal penalty against Fulham at the weekend....
The Dutchman has shown support for his Liverpool teammate, who has struggled for form in recent weeks....
The left-back has been ruled out of Thursday's game with a dental issue....
The Dutchman and Alisson made an error that allowed Ryan Babel to equalise at Craven Cottage, before James Milner converted from the spot to bag a crucial win....
Matchday live text commentary blog from Craven Cottage as Fulham face Liverpool in the Premier League, Oliver Miller reports...
Liverpool's wonderful 3-1 victory against Bayern Munich moved the Reds into the Champions League quarter-finals, but Liverpool can go two points ...
Liverpool engineer a dominant win over struggling Bayern Munich to take their place in the quarter-finals....
Liverpool get their title bid back on track with encouraging 4-2 victory against Burnley, writes Oliver Miller at Anfield...
Two draws in a week, even in away matches against Everton and Manchester United, have seen Liverpool fall behind Manchester City to second in the Premier League. However, th...
A preview of the 233rd Merseyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool....
Matchday live text commentary blog from Goodison Park as Everton face Liverpool in the Premier League, Oliver Miller reports....
Divock Origi came in from the cold to start against Watford and was excellent in a surprising role on the left of Liverpool's front three. Following Liverpool's 5-0 win agai...
Liverpool hit five past Watford and manage the perfect mix of old and new, writes Oliver Miller at Anfield...
A game of few chances and plenty of injuries struggles for rhythm and quality, writes Oliver Miller at Old Trafford...
Despite having to make three early substitutions due to injury, United held firm to hold on for an important point against their fiercest rivals....
Matchday live text commentary blog from Old Trafford as Manchester United face Liverpool in the Premier League, Oliver Miller reports....