Manchester United

Solskjaer was handed a 3 year contract by Manchester United (Photo: Matthew Peters / Getty Images)

Ole's at the wheel - of a bus?

Craig Millar

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer a caretaker manager, but whilst the fans are delighted he will still have detractors....

(Photo by Paul Gilham via Getty Images)

An ode to Louis Van Gaal

Adnan Basic

With Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal announcing his retirement, it's time to look back at the work he did as Manchester United boss, and the long term affects of his spell at t...

Liverpool and Everton could not be separated last weekend at Goodison Park (Getty Images)

Liverpool down but not out of title race

Ben Lockett

Two draws in a week, even in away matches against Everton and Manchester United, have seen Liverpool fall behind Manchester City to second in the Premier League. However, the Reds have fewer...

