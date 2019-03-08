Live text commentary of Wolves vs Man United in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 7:45pm GMT....
Live text commentary of Wolves vs Man United in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 7:45pm GMT....
After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves at the Molineux Stadium, Manchester United return in an attempt to get revenge and earn a vital t...
Yeovil pick up second win of the season...
Live text commentary of Man United vs Watford in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 3:00pm GMT....
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take charge of his first game as the permanent Manchester United manager on Saturday as the Red Devils host Watford at Old Trafford in a crucial Premier League cont...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer a caretaker manager, but whilst the fans are delighted he will still have detractors....
United must look at the footballing structure of the club to help Solskjaer take them back to the summit...
Arsenal return to the top of the tree...
Liverpool's win on Sunday kept the title a two horse race, with pundits earmarking pivotal fixtures ahead of the end of the season....
The Blades pick up a useful win at home...
Chelsea, West Ham, Manchester City and Reading make up last four...
Manchester United face Wolves on Saturday night in a FA Cup quarterfinal that has the potential to be one of the games of the season so far....
Everton claim a meaningful win in London...
The Fire have acquired the talents of the Argentine midfielder on a free transfer. ...
MLS continued with another gameweek full of goals and talking points....
With Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal announcing his retirement, it's time to look back at the work he did as Manchester United boss, and the long term affects of his spell at t...
Arsenal moved up to fourth place in the Premier League as a goal from Granit Xhaka and a penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang condemned Manchester United to their first ...
Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday in a game that will be key in deciding which club manages to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification for ne...
Two draws in a week, even in away matches against Everton and Manchester United, have seen Liverpool fall behind Manchester City to second in the Premier League. However, the Reds have fewer...
Live text commentary of Arsenal v Man United. ...