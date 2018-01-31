Sheffield United boosted their automatic promotion hopes in the Championship on Wednesday evening with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough. ...
Sheffield United boosted their automatic promotion hopes in the Championship on Wednesday evening with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough. ...
Two goals in a four-minute span powered Tony Pulis' team past the Tractor Boys, who remain in the bottom three....
The Boro boss was concerned by the lack of quality his side showed in the final third but still believes his side can turn the tie around....
The second leg of the Championship play-off will take place at Villa Park on Tuesday night....
Middlesbrough will be looking to make home advantage count in the Championship as they take on Aston Villa at the Riverside on Saturday evening in the first leg of their play-off semi-final....
He set up both goals as his side claimed a vital three points at Pride Park....
The defender scored his third goal in as many games to move Tony Pulis' side back into the Championship play-off places,...
Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Middlesbrough on Friday teatime, hoping they can pick up their first win on Teeside since 1951....
Middlesbrough will aim to extend their unbeaten league run when they travel to Griffin Park to face an out of form Brentford....
Away from the ‘Snowmaggedon’ chaos in the UK, on Friday evening eighth placed Middlesbrough take on eleventh placed Leeds United. With just three points separa...
Sunderland host Middlesbrough in the third Tees-Wear derby of the season this Saturday....
City midfielder Evandro had drawn Hull level before Patrick Bamford restored Boro's lead....
Chris Martin pulled a goal back for Reading at the Riverside but it wasn't enough to rescue a point....
Middlesbrough sit in ninth place, six points adrift of the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off spots. Reading are in a similar position with the relegation places, sitting six points clear of 22nd...
With both teams happy with the additions made during January. 13th Norwich City take on 8th place Middlesbrough at 3pm, on Saturday, in the Sky B...
The Owls have now recorded four clean sheets in five games under the Dutchman....
The Boro manager said he won't be asking chairman Steve Gibson for money despite his side's lack of goals....
The youngster from Stoke-on-Trent has signed a three-and-a-half deal with The Citizens....
After two years with NYCFC, English winger Jack Harrison has joined CFG partners, Manchester City....
A look back at the life and career one of the modern era's most prominent footballing mercenaries....