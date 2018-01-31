Middlesbrough will be looking to make home advantage count in the Championship as they take on Aston Villa at the Riverside on Saturday evening in the first leg of their play-off semi-final....

The second leg of the Championship play-off will take place at Villa Park on Tuesday night....

The Boro boss was concerned by the lack of quality his side showed in the final third but still believes his side can turn the tie around....

Two goals in a four-minute span powered Tony Pulis' team past the Tractor Boys, who remain in the bottom three....

Sheffield United boosted their automatic promotion hopes in the Championship on Wednesday evening with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough. ...

Derby County 1-2 Middlesbrough: Adama Traoré inspires Boro win in play-off six pointer Charlie McGrath He set up both goals as his side claimed a vital three points at Pride Park....

Middlesbrough 2-1 Bristol City: Ayala header keeps Boro's fate in their own hands Joe Nicholson The defender scored his third goal in as many games to move Tony Pulis' side back into the Championship play-off places,...

Middlesbrough v Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Play-off hopefuls looking to overcome table toppers Callum Doughty Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Middlesbrough on Friday teatime, hoping they can pick up their first win on Teeside since 1951....

Brentford vs Middlesbrough Preview: Boro hope to extend unbeaten run to six Matthew Wojciow Middlesbrough will aim to extend their unbeaten league run when they travel to Griffin Park to face an out of form Brentford....

Middlesbrough 2-1 Reading: Traore brace boosts Boro's play-off hopes Joe Nicholson Chris Martin pulled a goal back for Reading at the Riverside but it wasn't enough to rescue a point....

Middlesbrough vs Reading Preview: Huge game in Boro's top six push Vincent Ray Middlesbrough sit in ninth place, six points adrift of the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off spots. Reading are in a similar position with the relegation places, sitting six points clear of 22nd...

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough Preview: Former play-off finalists replay 2015 final Vincent Ray With both teams happy with the additions made during January. 13th Norwich City take on 8th place Middlesbrough at 3pm, on Saturday, in the Sky B...

"We had a lot of luck" says Luhukay after Riverside draw Joe Nicholson The Owls have now recorded four clean sheets in five games under the Dutchman....

Middlesbrough to work with what they've got, says Tony Pulis Joe Nicholson The Boro manager said he won't be asking chairman Steve Gibson for money despite his side's lack of goals....

Manchester City buy Jack Harrison from New York City FC Jay Stucchio After two years with NYCFC, English winger Jack Harrison has joined CFG partners, Manchester City....