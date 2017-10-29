With both teams happy with the additions made during January. 13th Norwich City take on 8th place Middlesbrough at 3pm, on Saturday, in the Sky Bet Championship...

Norwich City host Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon in the 99th league East Anglian derby....

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping they can move one step closer to the Premier League as they host Norwich City on Wednesday night....

The Foxes have reportedly held an interest in the talented youngster for some time and have decided to submit an offer for his services....

The 21-year-old has penned a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium after a fee in the region of £24million was agreed with Norwich City....

Norwich City vs Sheffield United Preview: Resurgent Canaries host struggling Blades Jamie Joslyn Norwich City host Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon for matchday 28 of the 2017/18 SKY Bet EFL Championship season....

Chelsea 1-1 Norwich City (5-3 on penalties): Unconvincing hosts sneak through after two red cards Danial Kennedy A single goal from Michy Batshuayi gave Chelsea their first win in five against a courageous Canaries side....

Bristol City vs Norwich City Preview: Robins afforded chance to move into automatic promotion spots against Canaries Jack McGraghan A win for the hosts could send them into second place if other results go their way, while victory for Norwich could keep their play-off hopes alive....

Huddersfield Town confirm signing of Alex Pritchard from Norwich City Glenys Furness After weeks of speculation, Alex Pritchard has penned a deal which will bring him back into Premier League football....

Burton Albion vs Norwich City preview: Brewers trying to stop home rot against Canaries Jamie Joslyn Burton Albion take on Norwich City at the Pirelli stadium this Saturday for match day 25 in the Championship season....

Birmingham City vs Norwich City preview: Canaries looking to pile more misery on Cotterill's Blues Tom Heslop Visiting Norwich City will be hoping to end a run of five league away games without a victory, whilst Birmingham City are looking to climb off the foot of the table...

Past records show Newcastle United will not get relegated Jordan Cronin The Magpies hope to bounce back from Monday's defeat at Burnley, but with 14 points from 10 games, past readings shows Newcastle will survive...

Norwich City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Canaries and Wolves both looking to bounce back after weekend defeats Callum Doughty Norwich City will be looking to return to winning ways on Tuesday night as they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Carrow Road....

Championship matchday fourteen round-up: Sheffield United go top as Wolves slip up John Lupo The Blades became the first team to reach the 30 point mark this season as former leaders Wolves lost to QPR....

Ipswich Town 0-1 Norwich City: Maddison strike continues Canaries East Anglian derby dominance John Lupo In a game that lacked excitement, it was James Maddison who ensured all three points went back to Norfolk....

Championship Matchday Eight Round-Up: Leeds lose their unbeaten record while Wolves return to winning ways Jack McGraghan Leeds United fell to defeat at Millwall this weekend and were joined at the top of the table by Wolves who returned to winning ways....

Championship Matchday Seven Round-Up: Leeds rise to the top of the table while Cardiff lose unbeaten record Jack McGraghan Leeds United rose to the top of the Championship table with two wins in the space of four days this week, while at the other end Sunderland, Birm...