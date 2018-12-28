Watford's head coach has now guided the club to their best ever Premier League points tally....
Watford's head coach has now guided the club to their best ever Premier League points tally....
Manchester City have returned to the top of the Premier League following a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City....
The Liverpool centre-back praised his defensive partner after another pivotal moment....
The Chelsea manager has come under fire for not giving the youngster a chance to impress in recent weeks but now appears to be ready to do just that....
The manager has come under heavy fire since taking over at Chelsea....
The Cottagers will join Huddersfield in the Championship next season....
The No.10 is targeting a winning run to cap off a brilliant season for The Reds....
The Brazilian No.1 believes that the club's unity in the dressing room has played a pivotal role in an ongoing Premier League title hunt. ...
As the European football season reaches its climax, Oliver Miller takes a look at the run-ins that are happening around the continent...
Live text commentary of Wolves vs Man United in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 7:45pm GMT....
Matchday live text commentary blog from Etihad stadium as Manchester City face Cardiff in the Premier League, Oliver Miller reports...
Arsenal's victory over Newcastle United at The Emirates on Monday night, takes them above Tottenham into third as the race for the top four intensifies, writes Sam Tonk...
Chelsea will need more than a fortunate victory to turn around unhappy atmosphere at Stamford Bridge. ...
Defeat on Tuesday night will see the away side drop down to the Championship just one season after their long-awaited return to the top flight....
Arsenal's top four ambitions gathered momentum once more, taking three points off of Newcastle. ...
After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves at the Molineux Stadium, Manchester United return in an attempt to get revenge and earn a vital three points in ...
The title race took another dramatic twist and there were some huge results in the bottom half of the table....
The Egyptian forward was heavily involved in Liverpool's winner on Sunday afternoon despite not getting on the scoresheet again. ...
It was a crucial afternoon for Liverpool who managed to secure victory via a late goalkeeping error against Tottenham, writes Oliver Miller at An...
A report from Everton's 2-0 win over West Ham United. ...