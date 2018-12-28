The manager has come under heavy fire since taking over at Chelsea....

The Chelsea manager has come under fire for not giving the youngster a chance to impress in recent weeks but now appears to be ready to do just that....

The Liverpool centre-back praised his defensive partner after another pivotal moment....

Manchester City have returned to the top of the Premier League following a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City....

Watford's head coach has now guided the club to their best ever Premier League points tally....

Fulham officially relegated from Premier League after Watford loss Leanne Prescott The Cottagers will join Huddersfield in the Championship next season....

Sadio Mane eyes perfect finish in Premier League title race Leanne Prescott The No.10 is targeting a winning run to cap off a brilliant season for The Reds....

Alisson pinpoints lack of big egos as key aspect in Liverpool's hunt for silverware Leanne Prescott The Brazilian No.1 believes that the club's unity in the dressing room has played a pivotal role in an ongoing Premier League title hunt. ...

Which way will they go? A look at the enticing league finales across Europe Oliver Miller As the European football season reaches its climax, Oliver Miller takes a look at the run-ins that are happening around the continent...

Result Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Manchester United in Premier League 2018/19 Will Laing Live text commentary of Wolves vs Man United in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 7:45pm GMT....

As it happened: Back to the top for City as they comfortably beat Cardiff Oliver Miller Matchday live text commentary blog from Etihad stadium as Manchester City face Cardiff in the Premier League, Oliver Miller reports...

The Warm Down: Arsenal top four charge reaches new heights in Newcastle win Sam Tonks Arsenal's victory over Newcastle United at The Emirates on Monday night, takes them above Tottenham into third as the race for the top four intensifies, writes Sam Tonk...

Watford vs Fulham Preview: Cottagers on brink of relegation Jake Horwood Defeat on Tuesday night will see the away side drop down to the Championship just one season after their long-awaited return to the top flight....

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle: Gunners cement top-four ambitions Matt Dawson Arsenal's top four ambitions gathered momentum once more, taking three points off of Newcastle. ...

Wolves vs Manchester United Preview: Red Devils look for revenge after FA Cup elimination Adnan Basic After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves at the Molineux Stadium, Manchester United return in an attempt to get revenge and earn a vital three points in ...

VAVEL UK's Premier League Team of the Week - GW32 Joshua Kerr The title race took another dramatic twist and there were some huge results in the bottom half of the table....

Salah hits back at critics after another telling contribution Leanne Prescott The Egyptian forward was heavily involved in Liverpool's winner on Sunday afternoon despite not getting on the scoresheet again. ...