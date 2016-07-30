QPR will look to end their run of two consecutive defeats and could move to within one point of Nottingham Forest, whilst Derby will hope to strengthen their play off positi...

Fulham host Queens Park Rangers on Saturday in the SKY Bet Championship, with the end of the 2017/18 season coming up....

Brentford will look to take the confidence from scoring a last-minute equaliser on Saturday....

Birmingham City will look to take a step closer to survival when they travel to West London to take on QPR....

The Whites welcome Ian Holloway's QPR to Elland Road in this end of season curtain call....

Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers Preview: Blues looking to climb out of the relegation zone against visiting Hoops Tom Heslop Birmingham City are looking to get back to winning ways at St.Andrew's following defeat last time out, whilst QPR are still searching for their first away win of the season...

Nottingham Forest vs Queens Park Rangers Preview: Can the Reds get back to winning ways against in-form Rangers? Sam Straw Nottingham Forest will be looking to get back to winning ways in The Championship as they take on Queens Park Rangers at The City Ground on Saturday afternoon....

Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Can the Hoops finally pick up a win? Callum Doughty Queens Park Rangers will be hoping they can pick up all three points as they host table-toppers Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday....

Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Fulham: Johansen gives Cottagers North London derby bragging rights John Lupo Despite major pressure from the home side, Fulham used a bit of luck and some good counter-attacking play to record back-to-back wins in the Cham...

2017/18 Championship Previews: M-Q Sam Straw A look at how Middlesbrough, Millwall, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers are shaping up ahead of the upcoming campaign....

Queens Park Rangers could have taken all three points, says Ian Holloway Andrew McDonnell Holloway, speaking in his post-match press conference, believes his side may well have taken all three points if they had taken their chances....

Rafa Benitez 'disappointed' by Newcastle United's lack of transfer activity Andrew McDonnell The Newcastle boss made it clear that he was disappointed and surprised after the club failed to bring in a new player in the January transfer window....

Newcastle United 2-2 Queens Park Rangers: Late own goal denies Magpies chance to top Championship Andrew McDonnell A late own goal from Ciaran Clark denied Newcastle United all three points and a chance to go top of the Championship....

Rafa Benitez wants a reaction from side against Queens Park Rangers Andrew McDonnell The Newcastle United boss wants his side to put the defeat to Oxford United behind them and move forward against Queens Park Rangers....

Young Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss set for QPR transfer Harry Robinson The German-born midfielder has impressed for Man United's youth sides but is set for a £500,000 transfer to Queens Park Rangers....

Nottingham Forest 1-1 QPR: Philippe Montanier left angry as Forest's poor run of form continues Sam Straw Idrissa Sylla’s late goal secured a share of the points for Rangers at the City Ground in an action packed game. Britt Assombalonga gave Forest the lead before Karl Henry an...