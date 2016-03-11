Reading F.C.

As the new season approaches, Reading not only picked up a new transfer but they also retained the services of some notable players in their rank...

The Magpies' terrible trio of away fixtures will conclude at the Madjeski Stadium as Newcastle take on Reading, looking to build on their five point advant...

Although no official approach has been made for the Town striker so far during the summer transfer window, Wells has not penned a contract extens...

Manchester United are through to the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup, following a 2-0 victory over Reading at Old Trafford...

The Welshman has endured a troubling eighteen months and now finds himself in a precarious position after returning from Sheffield United....

Liverpool on the verge of £3.75 million sale of defender Tiago Ilori to Championship side Reading Charlie Malam Liverpool defender Tiago Ilori is expected to sign for Championship promotion hopefuls Reading in the coming days, having travelled south to discuss terms ahead of a deal thought to be in th...

WSL Continental Cup Preview: Hive double header has fans buzzing Matt Dawson The FA WSL Continental Cup kicks off this weekend with a host of clubs looking for success....

FA WSL 2016 - Mid-season reviews Ameé Ruszkai A complete guide to all 19 of VAVEL UK's team-by-team FA Women's Super League recaps, ahead of the season's resumption this weekend....

Reading 0-2 Crystal Palace: Eagles edge past Reading late on to book Wembley semi-final place Sam Smith The Eagles struggled to break down a resolute Reading defence, but finally won the game in an action-packed final ten minutes...

Bethlehem Steel FC Adds Five New Members To Technical Staff VAVEL With their season just seven weeks away, Bethlehem Steel added five new members to their training staff before their 2016 inaugural USL Season....

VAVEL UK's Biggest breakthroughs in Women's Football 2015 - Part Two Katja Kragelund There have been many outstanding performances this year. This list has been created to highlight the players that have taken their game to another level. This is part tw of ...

Reading accept Derby County's bid for Nick Blackman Zach Drapkin The star striker has 13 goals for Reading and now heads to help the Rams' playoff push....

Reading 0-0 Leeds United: Goalless draw at the Madejski Stadium Russ Vernon Reading and Leeds United played out a goalless draw in their second Sky Bet Championship game...

Birmingham vs. Reading: Blues looking to get off to perfect start Kyle Sennikoff Birmingham play hosts to Reading to open up the 2015/16 Championship season with Gary Rowett hopeful that his side can get three points for the supporters. ...

Women's World Cup: England Beat Mexico, Jump To Second Place in Group F Elijah Ackerman England scored two goals in the second half and didn't look back, taking down Mexico in Moncton Stadium for their first points of the Women's World Cu...

Michael Hector signs new deal at Reading James Cartwright Hector has committed his future to the Royals....