Real Madrid CF

Los Blancos beat home team Al Ain FC in the final with 4-1 scoreline...
Los Blancos register 3-1 win in the semi-final against Japan’s Kashima Antlers...
Los Blancos coach believes team is fully focused on Club World Cup semi-final clash against Kashima Antlers...
Roberto Firmino is arguably Liverpool's most important forward and, with Virgil van Dijk, the most important player at the club. Barcelona have taken too many Liverpool players in recent yea...
With tensions reaching boiling point at Old Trafford, who would be the best replacement for the Portuguese manager?...
The want-away Frenchman, has been told by Jose Mourinho that his desired transfer away from Old Trafford must meet certain criteria before he is ...
This is a big summer for Liverpool. Even with the congestion of the World Cup and shorter transfer window, the Reds need to bring in the right pl...
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané were undoubtedly two of Liverpool's star players in a thrilling campaign that saw another top four finish and a Champions League final. However, if the Reds...
The Champions League final was a make or break moment for Loris Karius, and unfortunately for the German goalkeeper his two mistakes have eroded ...
The Frenchman leaves the club after winning nine trophies since he took charge in January 2016....
Los Blancos make it a hat-trick of consecutive European titles with the help of some horrific goalkeeping from Loris Karius....
Loris Karius has worked hard to establish himself ahead of Simon Mignolet as Liverpool's number one goalkeeper, but he will need a big performance in the C...
Zinedine Zidane's men are chasing three in a row after unprecedented back-to-back European titles, but is it enough to go down in people's hearts as well as the record books?...
This season's Champions League finale in Kiev promises to be an enthralling and end-to-end encounter....
Liverpool must learn from the lessons of their Europa League final in 2016 against Sevilla if they are to triumph in a far grander occasion against tougher opponents - the Champions League f...
Athletic, Betis and Rayo claim derby honours....
Liverpool cannot lose to Brighton at Anfield on Sunday, otherwise their top four dreams could be shattered by Chelsea. Yet the Reds must not play for a draw at Anfield as such an approach wo...
Zaragoza downed...
Goals galore in the El Clasico as Gareth Bale's strike rescues Madrid a point late on despite having a man advantage....