scottish-premier-league

Perry Kitchen Signs With Hearts

Chris Blakely

Perry Kitchen has finally found a new home and it is across the Atlantic. The former D.C. United midfielder has signed a contact with Scottish Pr...

Nir Bitton&#039;s aim to win trophies is more likely to be achieved with Celtic than Sunderland. (Photo: Coral)

Sunderland keen on Celtic's Nir Bitton

Ameé Ruszkai

Premier League strugglers Sunderland are keeping tabs on Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton as they prepare to bolster their squad in the January trans...

Striker Mikael Mandron is being pursued by a couple of clubs this summer. Photo source: Sunderland Echo

More interest in Sunderland youngsters

Amee Ruszkai

Following interest already in the window for a number of Sunderland's youth products, more clubs are now looking to Wearside for young talent that they cou...

Picture source: Sunderland AFC

Sunderland confirm Matthews signing

Amee Ruszkai

After reports emerged yesterday that the club had had a bid accepted for the defender, Adam Matthews' move from Celtic to Sunderland has now been confirmed by the clubs....

Fear and Loathing In Scottish Football

David Scott

As I grew to manhood, got educated and travelled the world a bit, I would return and shake my head at the backward things I saw and heard at Scottish football grounds. But as I interacted wi...

