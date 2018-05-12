West Brom complete a convincing victory in their quest for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking...
West Brom complete a convincing victory in their quest for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking...
The 38-year old will bring a wealth of experience to his seventh Premier League club....
A hard-working display from Stoke sees them secure a first win under new boss Nathan Jones....
A first-half penalty was not enough to see the Shrews through as the experienced striker earns his side a second chance at progression....
New Stoke City Ladies first team coach Chloe Jones, says the Potters are aiming for the highest echelons of women’s football....
Stoke face Ipswich in the Championship with a return for the first time for ex-Potters boss Paul Lambert...
The Merseyside club have announced the signing of the Swiss international, a promising addition to their frontline....
The Egyptian winger will sign officially for the Terriers following the conclusion of this summer’s World Cup....
Xherdan Shaqiri is a potential target for Liverpool as they look to add depth to a thriving frontline....
The Swiss international will feature at the World Cup this summer as several interested parties eye up a move....
The Terriers appear to be busy in the transfer window again. Huddersfield Town are close to a deal with the Stoke midfielder, who wishes to remai...
He has joined the Bundesliga side after a disastrous spell with Stoke City, where he was held as a scapegoat for their relegation....
After a midweek defeat to Southampton, Swansea need a miracle on Sunday afternoon to remain in the Premier League next season....
Burnley left the Bet365 Stadium with a point and performance manager Sean Dyche was pleased with after a 1-1 draw with Stoke City....
Sean Dyche's men still have their eye on sixth place, while Paul Lambert's side are fighting for their lives....
The Clarets need to tighten up defensively if they are going to get back to winning ways....
The England striker produced a crucial late equaliser that could well see Stoke go down to the Championship while simultaneously saving The Hammers....
The Hammers face a crucial game against Stoke City on Monday evening in their fight to avoid the drop. ...
Hernandez and Hart reflect on their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge and a vital upcoming game against Stoke City....