New Stoke City Ladies first team coach Chloe Jones, says the Potters are aiming for the highest echelons of women’s football....

A first-half penalty was not enough to see the Shrews through as the experienced striker earns his side a second chance at progression....

A hard-working display from Stoke sees them secure a first win under new boss Nathan Jones....

The 38-year old will bring a wealth of experience to his seventh Premier League club....

West Brom complete a convincing victory in their quest for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking...

Liverpool seal Xherdan Shaqiri signing Oliver Emmerson The Merseyside club have announced the signing of the Swiss international, a promising addition to their frontline....

Huddersfield Town sign winger Ramadan Sobhi from relegated Stoke City Mollie Firth The Egyptian winger will sign officially for the Terriers following the conclusion of this summer’s World Cup....

Liverpool weigh up Xherdan Shaqiri move as string of coaching staff follow Steven Gerrard to Rangers Oliver Emmerson Xherdan Shaqiri is a potential target for Liverpool as they look to add depth to a thriving frontline....

West Ham interested in Xherdan Shaqiri after forward makes clear of his intent to depart Stoke Leanne Prescott The Swiss international will feature at the World Cup this summer as several interested parties eye up a move....

Huddersfield Town close to signing Ramadan Sobhi from Stoke Glenys Furness The Terriers appear to be busy in the transfer window again. Huddersfield Town are close to a deal with the Stoke midfielder, who wishes to remai...

Kevin Wimmer hopes to end English nightmare with Hannover James Rees He has joined the Bundesliga side after a disastrous spell with Stoke City, where he was held as a scapegoat for their relegation....

Swansea City vs Stoke City Preview: Swans' survival hopes out of their hands ahead of season finale Brandon Sayer After a midweek defeat to Southampton, Swansea need a miracle on Sunday afternoon to remain in the Premier League next season....

Clarets manager Dyche happy following away draw at Stoke Luke Williamson Burnley left the Bet365 Stadium with a point and performance manager Sean Dyche was pleased with after a 1-1 draw with Stoke City....

Stoke City vs Burnley Preview: Can Clarets thwart Potters' survival bid? David Comerford Sean Dyche's men still have their eye on sixth place, while Paul Lambert's side are fighting for their lives....

Analysis: What Burnley can learn from their defeat to Chelsea before visiting Stoke Chris Lincoln The Clarets need to tighten up defensively if they are going to get back to winning ways....

Analysis: Andy Carroll saving West Ham from avoiding the drop with Stoke all but down Leanne Prescott The England striker produced a crucial late equaliser that could well see Stoke go down to the Championship while simultaneously saving The Hammers....

Arnautovic: A win on Monday would be a huge step for us Leanne Prescott The Hammers face a crucial game against Stoke City on Monday evening in their fight to avoid the drop. ...