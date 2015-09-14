Televisión

***SPOILERS AHEAD**** The Walking Dead returned with a brand new episode focused on the trio of Daryl, Abraham, and Sasha, who run into major trouble after drawing away the ...

***SPOILER ALERT*** The Walking Dead returned Sunday evening with an all new episode and gave us the closure we were hoping for about Glenn's fate....

***Spoiler Alert*** The town is under attack by walkers and everyone's lives are in danger, but only one doesn't make it. The Walking Dead's midseason finale was filled with i...

Things get weird in an suburban departure for Mac and Dennis....

A collection of supporting characters return in the funniest episode of the season so far....

The Walking Dead: “Now” Analysis And Recap Vahan Shakhpazyan ***Spoiler Alert*** The Walking Dead shifted its focus back to Alexandria after spending one episode explaining Morgan's backstory....

The Walking Dead: “Here’s Not Here” Analysis And Recap Vahan Shakhpazyan ***SPOILER ALERT*** The Walking Dead gave us an hour and a half long episode of Morgan's character change and how he got to Alexandria as this sudden peaceful martial a...

The Walking Dead Renewed For A Seventh Season Vahan Shakhpazyan AMC's hit series The Walking Dead has been renewed for a seventh season, along with Talking Dead, the network has announced....

What To Watch: Mal-oween Peyton Wesner Upon the announcment of a sequel to Descendants in the works, star Dove Cameron will have a night dedicated to her work on Disney Channel....

The League: Season 7 Episode 6 “The Beer Mile” Vahan Shakhpazyan The League returned with an all new episode Wednesday night, as Pete is looking to run a beer mile, while Andre and Meegan are having trouble ove...

The Walking Dead: “First Time Again” Recap And Analysis Vahan Shakhpazyan ***SPOILERS AHEAD*** The Walking Dead made its highly-anticipated return on Sunday. Here is a recap and analysis of the Season 6 premiere....

The League: Season 7 Episode 5 “The Bully” Vahan Shakhpazyan The League returned with an all new episode on Wednesday, focusing on the topic of bullying and Ellie's sex education class....

The League: Season 7 Episode 4 “Deflategate” Vahan Shakhpazyan The League returned on Wednesday with yet another solid episode, which teases the New England Patriots' deflategate scandal....

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD: "Laws Of Nature" Review Jarrod Taylor Coulson, Daisy, and the rest of the team are back for their third season of bringing Marvel action right to your home. Find out what happened and why in the season premier r...

The League: “The Blind Spot” Review Vahan Shakhpazyan The NFL season has officially kicked off in this week's all new episode of The League, as the group struggles to decide on whose house they ...

The League: Season 7 Episode 2 “The Draft Of Innocence” Vahan Shakhpazyan The League returned with an all new episode, and it was draft day for our fantasy football fanatics. Episode 7.2 certainly had many laughs, espec...

Neil Patrick Harris Debuts In New NBC Show 'Best Time Ever' Zach Drapkin The opening show Tuesday night featured guest announcer Reese Witherspoon and appearances from Gloria Gaynor, Carson Daly, Carrot Top, and Nicole Scherzinger....