The Belgian over came a set and break deficit to win her first ever Premier title....

The Swiss capped a remarkable week in which she defeated four Top 10 players to claim her third career title....

The Swiss legend became just the second player to win at least 100 career titles, avenging his loss to the young Greek in the final....

The world number two suffered a knee injury in his quarterfinal win, leaving him unable to play in his semifinal match....

Just over half a year since she was rumored to have signed a multi-million dollar deal with Adidas, the 21-year-old Japanese superstar has decided to go checks ...

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic captures historic seventh crown in Melbourne with destruction of Rafael Nadal Craig Vickers The Spaniard was carved open in one of the most one-sided Grand Slam finals in recent memory....

Australian Open: Naomi Osaka overcomes second set letdown, Petra Kvitova to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles Noel John Alberto The world number four let three championship points slip in the second set as Kvitova forced a decider. However, Osaka recuperated and came through in the end to win her sec...

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International John Lupo The Spaniard cited a thigh injury for his decision to pull out of the event in order to rest ahead of the Australian Open. ...

WTA Top 5 Comebacks of 2018: #1 Caroline Wozniacki survives huge scare against Jana Fett under Melbourne heat Don Han Coming up this week, VAVEL USA's Don Han will be showcasing the best comebacks in a match this year. Topping the list would be Caroline Wozniacki's stunning comeback win over Jana Fett in th...

WTA Top 5 Comebacks of 2018: #2 Kasatkina completes miraculous upset over Muguruza in Dubai Don Han Coming up this week, VAVEL USA's Don Han will be showcasing the best comebacks in a match this year. Finishing runner-up in the list at #2 would ...

WTA Top 5 Comebacks of 2018: #3 Svetlana Kuznetsova claims Washington throne with Vekic comeback win Don Han Coming up this week, VAVEL USA's Don Han will be showcasing the best comebacks in a match this year. Making into the list at #3 would be Svetlana...

WTA Top 5 Comebacks of 2018: #4 Simona Halep's Paris final heroics against Sloane Stephens Don Han Coming up this week, VAVEL USA's Don Han will be showcasing the best comebacks in a match this year. Making into the list at #4 would be world number one Simona Halep's stun...

WTA Top 5 Comebacks of 2018: #5 Daria Kasatkina steers to an improbable victory over young starlet Wang Xiyu in Wuhan Don Han Coming up this week, VAVEL USA's Don Han will be showcasing the best comebacks in a match this year. Making into the list at #5 would be world number 10 Daria K...

Fed Cup: Czech Republic claims 3-0 win with Katerina Siniakova outlasting Sofia Kenin in marathon thriller Don Han In a bittersweet outcome, Katerina Siniakova fended off a tough challenge by Sofia Kenin as she prevailed in a 225-minute thriller against the American with a 7...

ATP Finals: Roger Federer keeps semi-final hopes alive with easy win over Dominic Thiem John Lupo The Swiss stayed in the running for a place in the last four as he brushed aside the Austrian in action from Group Lleyton Hewitt....

Darren Cahill steps down as Simona Halep's coach John Lupo In a shock move, the Aussie has decided to part ways with the world number one following a stellar season for the Romanian....

2018 Season Review: Ekaterina Makarova Don Han It was yet another disappointing season for Ekaterina Makarova as the Russian fell out of top-60 amidst some poor results....

Fed Cup: Katerina Siniakova ousts Alison Riske, leads Czech Republic to a vital 2-0 lead Don Han Katerina Siniakova and Alison Riske played out a high-quality match but it was the Czech who impressed in front of the exuberant home crowd by giving her country a 2-0 lead in the Fed Cup fi...