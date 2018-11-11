Just over half a year since she was rumored to have signed a multi-million dollar deal with Adidas, the 21-year-old Japanese superstar has decided to go checks ...
The world number two suffered a knee injury in his quarterfinal win, leaving him unable to play in his semifinal match....
The Swiss legend became just the second player to win at least 100 career titles, avenging his loss to the young Greek in the final....
The Swiss capped a remarkable week in which she defeated four Top 10 players to claim her third career title....
The Belgian over came a set and break deficit to win her first ever Premier title....
The Spaniard was carved open in one of the most one-sided Grand Slam finals in recent memory....
The world number four let three championship points slip in the second set as Kvitova forced a decider. However, Osaka recuperated and came through in the end to win her sec...
The Spaniard cited a thigh injury for his decision to pull out of the event in order to rest ahead of the Australian Open. ...
Coming up this week, VAVEL USA's Don Han will be showcasing the best comebacks in a match this year. Topping the list would be Caroline Wozniacki's stunning comeback win over Jana Fett in th...
Coming up this week, VAVEL USA's Don Han will be showcasing the best comebacks in a match this year. Finishing runner-up in the list at #2 would ...
Coming up this week, VAVEL USA's Don Han will be showcasing the best comebacks in a match this year. Making into the list at #3 would be Svetlana...
Coming up this week, VAVEL USA's Don Han will be showcasing the best comebacks in a match this year. Making into the list at #4 would be world number one Simona Halep's stun...
Coming up this week, VAVEL USA's Don Han will be showcasing the best comebacks in a match this year. Making into the list at #5 would be world number 10 Daria K...
In a bittersweet outcome, Katerina Siniakova fended off a tough challenge by Sofia Kenin as she prevailed in a 225-minute thriller against the American with a 7...
The Swiss stayed in the running for a place in the last four as he brushed aside the Austrian in action from Group Lleyton Hewitt....
In a shock move, the Aussie has decided to part ways with the world number one following a stellar season for the Romanian....
It was yet another disappointing season for Ekaterina Makarova as the Russian fell out of top-60 amidst some poor results....
Katerina Siniakova and Alison Riske played out a high-quality match but it was the Czech who impressed in front of the exuberant home crowd by giving her country a 2-0 lead in the Fed Cup fi...
The Fed Cup final was kickstarted with a thrilling opening rubber between veteran Barbora Strycova and debutant Sofia Kenin, and experience prevailed over youth as the Czech triumphed in thr...