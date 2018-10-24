UEFA Europa League

After Callum Hudson-Odoi was forced to endure horrific racial slurs, Maurizio Sarri has suggested a new rule to combat the abuse. ...
After Callum Hudson-Odoi was forced to endure horrific racial slurs, Maurizio Sarri has suggested a new rule to combat the abuse. ...
The 31-year-old knows all about winning the competition and wants to do so again. ...
The experienced Czech keeper is determined to end his final season as a champion as Arsenal progress into the Europa League quarter-finals...
Follow the live text commentary of Arsenal vs Rennes in the Europa League. Kick-off is set for 20:00 GMT....
Goals from Pedro, Willian and Hudson-Odoi were the difference for Chelsea as they completely dominated the Ukrainian side....
Follow text commentary of BATE Borisov vs Arsenal live score in the Europa League. Kick off is set for 5:55 pm GMT....
Arsenal topped their Europa League group with a 1-0 win over Qarabag....
Relive live text commentary of Arsenal's 1-0 win over Qarabag in their final Europa League group stage fixture. ...
Match report as Arsenal made it 18 games unbeaten at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium, beating Vorskla 3-0 in the Europa League. ...
A win would set up Arsenal on a good front to top the group. That said, expect a strong battle in Kiev. ...
Relive all of the action as Arsenal defeat Vorskla 3-0 in the Europa League....
The injury to Iwobi's fellow forward overshadowed a frustrating night at home for the Gunners....
Danny Welbeck was stretchered off with a nasty injury as Arsenal were held to a goalless draw. ...
Bayer Leverkusen host FC Zurich at the BayArena on Matchday 4 just two weeks after the Swiss side ended their 100% group record in Group A....
Arsenal take on Sporting in their first European match at home since match day one of the Europa League. ...
A night to remember for FC Zurich at the Letzigrund as they go blow-for-blow with Bundesliga giants Leverkusen and come out on top in Group A....
A goal from Danny Welbeck sealed victory in Lisbon for Arsenal....
FC Zurich welcome Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen to the Letzigrund on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League with both sides boasting 100% records in Group A.&n...
Danny Welbeck's goal sealed a 1-0 win for Arsenal over Sporing Lisbon in the Europa League. Relive the action here. ...
In-form Arsenal face toughest group stage fixture after breezing past Vorskla and Qarabag...