Goals from Pedro, Willian and Hudson-Odoi were the difference for Chelsea as they completely dominated the Ukrainian side....

Follow the live text commentary of Arsenal vs Rennes in the Europa League. Kick-off is set for 20:00 GMT....

The experienced Czech keeper is determined to end his final season as a champion as Arsenal progress into the Europa League quarter-finals...

The 31-year-old knows all about winning the competition and wants to do so again. ...

After Callum Hudson-Odoi was forced to endure horrific racial slurs, Maurizio Sarri has suggested a new rule to combat the abuse. ...

As it happened: Gunners left stunned in a freezing Belarus as BATE take the advantage to London Brogan Clasper Follow text commentary of BATE Borisov vs Arsenal live score in the Europa League. Kick off is set for 5:55 pm GMT....

As it happened: Arsenal youngsters impress as Gunners beat Qarabag Matt Dawson Relive live text commentary of Arsenal's 1-0 win over Qarabag in their final Europa League group stage fixture. ...

Vorskla Poltava vs Arsenal Preview: Emery must ignore doubt as change of venue causes issues Kian Long A win would set up Arsenal on a good front to top the group. That said, expect a strong battle in Kiev. ...

As it happened: Young Arsenal side seal comfortable win over Vorskla Matt Dawson Relive all of the action as Arsenal defeat Vorskla 3-0 in the Europa League....

Alex Iwobi speaks out on serious Welbeck injury Jordan Owusu-Adu The injury to Iwobi's fellow forward overshadowed a frustrating night at home for the Gunners....

Arsenal 0-0 Sporting: Gunners advance to knock-out stages amid serious Welbeck injury Matt Dawson Danny Welbeck was stretchered off with a nasty injury as Arsenal were held to a goalless draw. ...

Bayer Leverkusen vs Zurich Preview: Free-scoring Germans out for revenge Craig King Bayer Leverkusen host FC Zurich at the BayArena on Matchday 4 just two weeks after the Swiss side ended their 100% group record in Group A....

Arsenal vs Sporting CP Preview: Gunners hoping to secure qualification Matt Dawson Arsenal take on Sporting in their first European match at home since match day one of the Europa League. ...

FC Zurich 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen: Germans stunned in Zurich Craig King A night to remember for FC Zurich at the Letzigrund as they go blow-for-blow with Bundesliga giants Leverkusen and come out on top in Group A....

FC Zurich vs. Bayer Leverkusen Preview: Top of the table clash at the Letzigrund Craig King FC Zurich welcome Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen to the Letzigrund on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League with both sides boasting 100% record...