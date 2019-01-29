Watford Football Club

The Watford striker is delighted after his goal sent the Hornets to the semi-finals of the FA Cup....
The Watford striker is delighted after his goal sent the Hornets to the semi-finals of the FA Cup....
The Watford boss also spoke of the great performance on the day and the opportunity that lies ahead. ...
Andre Gray came off the bench to net the winner in the 80th minute at Vicarage Road, to give the Hornets perfect revenge for their semi-final los...
Javi Gracia has praised his sides performance following defeat to the champions....
A second-half Sterling hat-trick has seen City go four points clear at the top of the league. ...
Divock Origi came in from the cold to start against Watford and was excellent in a surprising role on the left of Liverpool's front three. Following Liverpool's 5-0 win agai...
Liverpool hit five past Watford and manage the perfect mix of old and new, writes Oliver Miller at Anfield...
This weeks Premier League action was one of the biggest yet at both ends of the table....
The Seagulls and the Hornets played out a bore-draw on the south coast, with neither side given much to cheer over the course of a dull 90 minutes of football....
The Watford manager was full of praise for his keeper and the part he played in getting a point...
The Brighton manager was full of praise for his side after their 0-0 draw with Watford...
Brighton’s dominant performance warranted more than the point they gained at home to a Watford side who have Ben Foster to thank for coming home with a point....
Watford will hope to bounce back from a mid-week defeat at Wembley as they look to take three points from a tough Brighton side. ...
Tottenham fans were left relieved as they saw their side saved from another crushing defeat by two late goals. ...
The Spaniard is remorseful that his Watford side could not capitalise on an opportunity to earn surprise points from Tottenham Hotspur, as the Hornets were defeated 2-1....
With an hour to go until we get underway at Wembley Stadium the team news has been released. ...
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media ahead of their Premier League clash against Watford on Wednesday. ...
Follow text commentary of Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford live score in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 20:00 pm GMT....
It has been a terrible week for all involved at Tottenham but they have a good platform to put their bad form aside on Wednesday against Watford. ...
The 27-year old striker was delighted to rediscover his scoring touch after an injury-ridden four months in which he failed to find the back of the net....