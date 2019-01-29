Watford Football Club

A second-half Sterling hat-trick has seen City go four points clear at the top of the league. ...

Javi Gracia has praised his sides performance following defeat to the champions....

Andre Gray came off the bench to net the winner in the 80th minute at Vicarage Road, to give the Hornets perfect revenge for their semi-final los...

The Watford boss also spoke of the great performance on the day and the opportunity that lies ahead. ...

The Watford striker is delighted after his goal sent the Hornets to the semi-finals of the FA Cup....

Does Divock Origi have a future at Liverpool? Ben Lockett Divock Origi came in from the cold to start against Watford and was excellent in a surprising role on the left of Liverpool's front three. Following Liverpool's 5-0 win agai...

The Warm Down: Klopp sees perfect blend as Liverpool trounce Watford Oliver Miller Liverpool hit five past Watford and manage the perfect mix of old and new, writes Oliver Miller at Anfield...

Five things we learned from Premier League GW26 Grant McQuillan This weeks Premier League action was one of the biggest yet at both ends of the table....

The Warm Down: Goalless affair at Amex Stadium sees points shared between Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford Jake Horwood The Seagulls and the Hornets played out a bore-draw on the south coast, with neither side given much to cheer over the course of a dull 90 minutes of football....

Gracia praises Foster's heroics Adam Stenning The Watford manager was full of praise for his keeper and the part he played in getting a point...

Hughton: "I couldn't have asked for more" Adam Stenning The Brighton manager was full of praise for his side after their 0-0 draw with Watford...

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Watford: Dominant Seagulls unlucky not to take all three points Joe Glayshier Brighton’s dominant performance warranted more than the point they gained at home to a Watford side who have Ben Foster to thank for coming home with a point....

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford Preview: Hornets to do double over Seagulls? James Baldwin Watford will hope to bounce back from a mid-week defeat at Wembley as they look to take three points from a tough Brighton side. ...

The Warm Down: Son shines after a cold start from Spurs on an icy night at Wembley Brogan Clasper Tottenham fans were left relieved as they saw their side saved from another crushing defeat by two late goals. ...

Javi Gracia: "We've missed a very good chance" Jake Horwood The Spaniard is remorseful that his Watford side could not capitalise on an opportunity to earn surprise points from Tottenham Hotspur, as the Hornets were defeated 2-1....

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Team News Brogan Clasper With an hour to go until we get underway at Wembley Stadium the team news has been released. ...

Pochettino iterates his loyalty to Spurs and Daniel Levy's intentions Brogan Clasper Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media ahead of their Premier League clash against Watford on Wednesday. ...

As it happened: Llorente makes up for missed chances to clinch the three points late on Brogan Clasper Follow text commentary of Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford live score in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 20:00 pm GMT....

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Preview: Spurs desperate for three points to put their recent bad form behind them Brogan Clasper It has been a terrible week for all involved at Tottenham but they have a good platform to put their bad form aside on Wednesday against Watford. ...