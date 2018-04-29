Brighton's substitutes made a great impact last night, especially one of them...

The Brighton manager spoke his top goalscorer and how he is showing no signs of slowing down in terms of goal-scoring...

West Brom complete a convincing victory in their quest for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking...

A Kieran Dowell goal was enough to seize a vital win for United, pushing them into the top two and four points above their opponents in the process...

Reflecting on his biggest win as Leeds manager, Bielsa highlighted the effort and energy of his players....

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Brom Preview: Seagulls look to advance to fifth round in battle of the Albion’s Joe Glayshier Brighton and Hove Albion will be looking to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup when they take on West Bromwich Albion at 3pm....

Hughton delighted to be in the FA Cup and wants to remain in it Adam Stenning The Brighton manger gives his verdict on the FA Cup, the January window and their opponents Saturday,West Bromwich Albion...

Bolton Wanderers 0-2 West Brom: Baggies take the points in a game marred by protests Jack Groom West Bromwich Albion secured a comfortable victory in the North West as they continue their push for promotion back to the Premier League...

West Bromwich Albion vs Bolton Wanderers Preview: Baggies open campaign at home to Trotters Ryan White Having only narrowly avoided the drop to League One last campaign, Bolton will be entertained by West Brom on the opening weekend....

Burnley make joint bid for West Bromwich Albion duo Luke Williamson Jay Rodriguez and Craig Dawson are the subjects of a joint bid from the Clarets, which the Baggies have reportedly rejected....

Leicester City complete Jonny Evans swoop Daniel Orme The ex-West Bromwich Albion man has penned a three-year deal at the King Power Stadium....

Leicester City activate defender Jonny Evans' release clause Daniel Orme The Foxes look to be edging towards their second summer signing in the form of the West Bromwich Albion captain....

Darren Moore 'delighted' by West Bromwich Albion's solid performance in Newcastle United victory Danial Kennedy The caretaker manager continued his run of good form with the comfortable 1-0 win on Tyneside....

Benítez admits everything was wrong from the 'first minute' in West Bromwich Albion defeat Danial Kennedy Rafael Benítez shared his frustration stating everything went wrong inside the first 60 seconds against the seemingly doomed Baggies....

Newcastle United 0-1 West Bromwich Albion: Phillips' solo strike keeps Albion alive against negligent Newcastle Danial Kennedy A first-half goal from Matt Phillips keeps West Brom afloat for at least another week with the 1-0 win over a lacklustre Newcastle United....

Darren Moore: "I am really pleased for the club" Sam Straw Darren Moore was delighted with the performance of his players in the 1-0 win against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford....

Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion Preview: Red Devils looking to keep momentum going against lowly Baggies Brandon Sayer Jose Mourinho's men will be looking to build on last week's win against Manchester City by defeating bottom of the table West Brom at Old Trafford on Sunday....