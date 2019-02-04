Chelsea, West Ham, Manchester City and Reading make up last four...

Ian Wright rightfully rewarded Ross Barkley for his performance against the Czech Republic in England's European Championship qualifier....

Yeovil pick up second win of the season...

West Ham United vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Can Hammers secure third successive home win? Sam Straw West Ham United will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League as they take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon....

Cardiff City 2- 0 West Ham: Hosts dominate the Hammers in South Wales Matthew Wojciow Cardiff came away with all three points in South Wales on a bitterly cold afternoon....

West Ham 2-0 Newcastle United: First half double seals points for Hammers Dylan Walsh Goals from Rice and Noble sealed an easy 2-0 win for the east London side....

West Ham United vs Newcastle United preview: Magpies look to extend their unbeaten run Aaron Hindhaugh Newcastle head down to the capital looking to keep their clean sheet in a row against the Hammers....

Manchester City 1-0 West Ham United: Second-half Aguero penalty hands City three crucial points Josh Slinger Manchester City have kept the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, however, didn't have it all their own way at the Etihad....

As it happened: West Ham suffer defeat after Man City's domination Alan Rzepa Follow live from the Etihad Stadium where Manchester City host West Ham United in the Premier League. Kick-off 20:00 GMT....

Manchester City vs West Ham United Preview: Pellegrini looks to put dent in former clubs title hopes Josh Slinger West Ham United will travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game. ...

West Ham United 3-1 Fulham: Hammers despatch struggling Cottagers Alan Rzepa West Ham faced and beat Fulham by a two goal margin at the London Stadium....

Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham: Palace left to rue missed chances to punish rusty Hammers Dylan Walsh It took a 76th minute Zaha equaliser to ensure the points were shared in an entertaining London derby....

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Preview: Hammers looking to break tough streak Alan Rzepa West Ham travel to South London to face hosts Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park....

The Warm Down: Second-rate performance sees Liverpool draw with Hammers Oliver Miller The performance against West Ham was more concerning than the result for Liverpool, as signs of nerves appear at the worst time...