Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club

Wolves take on Cardiff City at Molineux on Saturday as both sides look to revive themselves from poor midweek results. ...

Live text commentary of Wolves vs Cardiff in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 1:00pm GMT....

Wolverhampton Wanderers recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cardiff City at Molinuex...

Chelsea will see the result as two points dropped in their quest for a top four place and Champions League football next season....

Live text commentary of Wolves vs Man United in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 7:45pm GMT....

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Terriers defeat Wolves with last-gasp winner Josh Lees Huddersfield Town recorded an impressive 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers courtesy of a late Steve Mounie winner....

As it happened: Points shared on the coast between Wolves and Bournemouth Jack Witham Follow text commentary of the premier league fixture between AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kick off is at 15:00....

As it happened: Valiant effort from Robins not enough to take down Wolves Will Laing Live text commentary of Bristol City vs Wolves in the FA Cup Fifth Round. Kick off is set for 1:00pm GMT....

Rafa Benitez pleased with warm-weather training camp Aaron Hindhaugh The Spaniard was able to field 22 different players against CSKA Moscow which ended their warm-weather training camp....

Dubravka opens up about the manic final seconds against Wolves Aaron Hindhaugh The Newcastle United stopper keen to move on after late blunder....

Rafa Benitez disappointed to drop more points against Wolves Aaron Hindhaugh Newcastle dropped two points in the final seconds as another goalkeeping error cost the Magpies....

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 Shrewsbury Town: Wolves edge past valiant Shrewsbury in FA Cup cracker Josh Lees Wolverhampton Wanderers advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-2 win over Shrewsbury Town....

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Shrewsbury Town Live Stream Score Commentary in FA Cup 2019 (2-2) Will Laing Follow text commentary of the FA Cup fixture between Wolves and Shrewsbury Town Live Score. Kick off is at 7:45 GMT....

As it happened: Wolves win again to stay 7th against a lacklustre Everton Jack Witham Follow text commentary of the premier league fixture between Everton vs Wolves Live Score. Kick off is at 3:00. ...

Wolves vs West Ham Preview: Both teams looking to bounce back Jack Witham High flying Wolves host West Ham at Molineux as both teams look to put disappointing F.A cup results behind them....