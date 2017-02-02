It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 12 Episode 5 Review

Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis Reynolds. (Photo: Jason LaVeris/Getty)

In the fifth episode of season twelve of 'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia', the gang parody Netflix hit show 'Making A Murderer'.

In this episode, Dennis (Glenn Howerton) was accused of murdering his ex-wife Maureen Ponderosa (Catherine Reitman).

The plot

We open to a 911 call of a man describing a dead cat..no woman.. no it’s a cat-woman, found dead in an alleyway with a broken neck, which is obviously Maureen. Unless you guys know of any other females who are transitioning into a cat.

Maureen was due to have a reverse nipplectomy, so she would have more nipples, like a cat. The operation however was very expensive and Dennis didn’t want to pay for it.

Catherine Reitman, who plays Maureen Ponderosa. (Photo: GP Images/Getty)

Dennis creates an alibi for the death, as he tells Charlie (Charlie Day) to tell the cops that they were together at the bar all night.

Dee (Kaitlyn Olsson) covers for Dennis, saying that he couldn’t kill a fly, despite telling the cameras an unsettling story of when Dennis killed a crow as a child by snapping his neck, which Dennis then revealed he did the same to four crows.

Frank (Danny DeVito) is on the other side of the spectrum, and is absolutely sure that Dennis killed Maureen. He then revealed that he has been recording all of his conversations with Dennis, while Dennis has been doing the same to Frank.

Dennis’ recordings show that during his time running a sweatshop in Vietnam, Frank made a soup that he put body parts and dead children in, which he then served to the workers.

That’s bad, but we’ve all got Vietnam stories. I was hunted once. I’d just came back from ‘Nam. I was hitching through Oregon and some cop started harassing me. Next thing you know, I had a whole army of cops chasing me through the woods! I had to take ‘em all out. It was a bloodbath.

The story then progresses as the cop tries to intimidate Charlie, as Brendan Dassey, into giving up Dennis. Charlie gives up the contents of Dennis’ safe, but also confirms that Charlie had been taking the horse tranquiliser himself.

Charlie Day at the FXX Premiere for Season Twelve. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty)

The story ends rather ambiguously, without saying whether Dennis murdered Maureen or not. It turned out that Mac (Rob McElhenney) and Charlie had created the first episode of a 10-part series, where they omitted hard evidence acquitting Dennis because that’s not what the people want, they want the vagueness of whether or not Dennis murdered Maureen.

Is Dennis a murderer?

Well he didn’t kill Maureen, but absolutely.

Over the years, Sunny has more than hinted that Dennis has not just murderous tendencies but has experience in violence.

Everyone’s fully aware of the implication. Fans have been arguing for years that Dennis is a serial killer, with a YouTuber called Ryan Holliger even going as far to create a video stating his case.

While the show will probably never definitively reveal whether or not Dennis has ever killed someone, as it could change the dynamic of the show, it’s safe to assume that he definitely has.

Miscellaneous thoughts

The show used their one f-bomb of the season in this episode, when Frank walks back into the interrogation and hits on a woman on the street, she tells him to f*ck off.

I also see that Perd Hapley has relocated from Pawnee, Indiana to Philadelphia. I wonder how the perdverts are taking it.

I didn’t quite like the ending which revealed that Mac and Dennis made the entire film. It looked way too professional and given their editorial talents, there wasn’t a single “what up?” from the original Fight Milk commercial.

I mentioned it earlier, but Frank throwing dead kids into a soup that he fed to Vietnamese sweatshop workers might actually be a new low for this show.