Wimbledon 2018: Federer easily puts away Lajovic in SW19 opener

Defending Wimbledon champion Roger Federer began his latest title defence in emphatic fashion, dispatching Serbia's Dusan Lajovic in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 on Day Two at SW19.

Returning to south London for the 20th time and as a crowd and tournament favourite, Federer is looking to secure his 9th Wimbledon title.

Roger in a hurry

Federer seemed to be in a hurry first set, winning in just 20 minutes with 89 % of first serve points won and making 96% of his returns.

It only took 3 for Federer to brake Lajovic's serve to love, to get an early 2-1 lead serving.

The next two games were more of a training session for the Swiss as he rattled through them with ease, holding his serve comfortably and breaking Lajovic's serve again to 15, leading 4-1.

His Serbian opponent Lajovic with a modest world ranking of 58 who has reached the 4th round of the French Open before in 2014, would provide quite the 1st round test for the Swiss superstar, however, it was just not to be for Lajovic who won just 12 points by the end of the first set.

More pressure from Federer

It was more of the same story second set with Federer out-powering the world number 58 Lajovic, and getting an early break to go 2-0 up serving.

Lajovic did manage to claw a game back on his serve to make it 3-1 and prevent him losing his 9th consecutive game in a row, but it was to be Roger's day.

Even being 4-1 up Federer did not want to give Lajovic any chance hitting back a ferocious forehand to ensure the score was even at 30-30 but Lajovic managed to produce some strong 1st serves which made sure the Serb had another game on the board to make it 4-2.

Despite some unforced errors, Lajovic forces Federer to serve out the match after coming through another deuce, winning the game on his serve , 5-3.

It took Federer a bit longer to win the second set with 29 minutes with a straight forward service game, but Lajovic can be more positive going into the third set with 76 % of his first serves going in and with less unforced errors.

By the end of the second set the stats were very much in favour of the number one seed with a staggering 94 % of 1st serve points won compared to Dusan's 64 %. What is really telling is the number of winners hit by Federer which is 16 compared to Lajovic's 4.

Lajovic puts up a final set fight

After how the first sets Federer must have thought things couldn't go any better, but such is the nature of the sport players can turn around form any given moment.

Lajovic was definitely more competitive in this final set cutting out the errors and posing as more of a threat for Federer.

The percentage of 1st points won went up from 64% to 74% for Lajovic and the Serbian also managed to hit 6 winners past Federer which was an improvement from the previous sets 4 winners being made.

Lajovic also managed to hold serve on 4 out of his 5 service games, but the late spur of inspired tennis happened just too late for Dusan to have any impact on the match.

Federer still managed to out perform Lajovic in every department however and proved to be just too strong a match for his opponent who is more of a clay specialist.