2018 Wimbledon: Alison Van Uytvanck: "I was in the zone" during upset of Garbine Muguruza

Alison Van Uytvanck notched her first career Top 10 victory in the second round of 2018 Wimbledon, ousting defending champion Garbine Muguruza 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 on Court 2.

The Belgian was 0-7 lifetime before producing the latest shock in what has been one of the wildest tournaments the All-England Club has ever seen. Her career-best win prior to The Championships was over No.12 Ana Ivanovic in Luxembourg in 2015.

Belgian "happy to be through" to the third round for the first time at Wimbledon

After blowing a 4-2 lead in the opening set and dropping five of the final six games, the 24-year-old responded, breaking Muguruza five times in the second and third sets combined to move into the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

Following the match, she said "obviously she's so aggressive, so if I would keep letting her play, I would lose anyway. So I was like, 'Let's try this and maybe if it works, we have a chance.' That was my plan to do in the second set and in the third, and obviously it worked well.

"I played actually a very good match, so really happy to actually be through to the third round for the first time for me."

"The confidence was there", says Van Uytvanck

After reaching the second round om her debut in 2014, the Belgian lost in the first round each of the next three years.

"Obviously you're nervous when you enter the court and you have to start the match," she said. "You always want that first game, but after that, I was feeling quite good."

"The confidence was there. I'm playing well the last couple of days, so that's what I took with me on the court. Like I said, in set two and three, I was just there mentally. I was in the zone and just hitting every ball, and it was going my way."

"Anyone can beat anyone on a given day"

Muguruza's shock loss sees six of the Top 8 seeds in the women's singles draw eliminated in the first two rounds of the year's third Grand Slam. According to Van Uytvanck, this is not as surprising as some would think.

"Anyone on a good day can beat anyone. That's what I think. I still think the top players, their average level is higher than, let's say, sub-top players. But anyone on a good day can beat anyone, for sure," van Uytvanck said.

"But it's also we are the underdog. We don't have anything to lose, so that's probably also why we step up our game and just go for it, because anyway, we don't have anything to lose."

Kontaveit challenge next for world number 47

Estonian Anett Kontaveit is Van Uytvanck's next opponent and she knows the firepower the 28th seed possesses: "Obviously she's a great player. She has good groundstrokes, serving well. She's also very aggressive player.

"It's gonna be a little bit the same of today, I think. I have to try to or be more aggressive or try to vary the game a lot, so voila. I played her in juniors, but after that, I don't remember, even. It's been quite a while."

She feels she's ready to take an even bigger step than the one she already has: "I would love to be in the second week for the first time for me in Wimbledon. It would be great, and I will prepare everything to make it possible."