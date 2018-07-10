2018 Wimbledon: Kiki Bertens upsets Karolina Pliskova to reach quarter-finals

The upsets continued at 2018 Wimbledon with the last top seed falling as seventh seed Karolina Pliskova was sent packing by 20th seed Kiki Bertens, the Dutchwoman prevailing 6-3, 7-6 (1) to open up play on Court 2.

Pliskova's exit means that for the first time in the Open era, no top ten seeds on the Ladies' side reached the quarterfinals at the All-England Club as Bertens sets up a last eight tie with 13th seed Julia Goerges with the winner advancing to their first Wimbledon semifinal.

Embed from Getty Images

Bertens breaks Pliskova three times to win first set

With two players that possess as much firepower, especially on serve as the Czech and the Dutchwoman, there didn't figure to be a lot of break chances, but it was Bertens who had the first opportunity.

At deuce, Pliskova, getting a bad bounce off of the slick grass, overhit after reaching for a backhand. She summarily flew a forehand long after good defensive work by the 20th seed, who took a 2-1 lead.

Surprisingly, the Czech faced another break point in the fifth game, but this time, some deep hitting off of the forehand wing produced an error from Bertens and she dug out a hold to remain just one break down.

The chances kept coming and this time, it was Pliskova's turn to have a look at a break point, her first of the match, the Dutchwoman double-faulting to level the set. It didn't take long for her to rebound, a beautiful volley restoring her break advantage at 4-3.

Pliskova was soon again presented with opportunities to even the set, but this time Bertens fended off the Czech's attack, saving all four for a 5-3 lead.

She proceeded to break for a third time as Pliskova for a third time as the seventh seed netted a forehand on set point.

Embed from Getty Images

Bertens dominates tiebreak to advance

Bertens was soon faced with four break points to open the second set, saving them all. She was able to break in the next game with a forehand winner for a 2-0 lead as Pliskova hopelessly approached the net.

Both players finally settled down on serve and there were no more break chances until the seventh game when the Dutchwoman dumped a backhand into the net to surrender her advantage.

She got to deuce in the next Pliskova service game, but neither player would have another break chance and the set went to a tiebreak, Bertens sprinting out to a 5-0 lead.

A volley winner finally got Pliskova on the board, but a forehand inches long, confirmed by a challenge, set up match point for the 20th seed, her own forehand called good on a second consecutive challenge to wrap up a spot in the final eight.