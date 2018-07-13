Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams powers into her 10th Wimbledon final with straight set win over Goerges

So far for Serena Williams the Wimbledon draw has been relatively kind to her with no opponents who could really challenge her in any way.

This match was different with Serena's opponent being Goerges who has made it to the fourth round in all the other grand slams being French Open, Australian Open & US Open, but she came through regardless with a straight sets win.

Straightforward for Serena

Right from the outset you could tell Serena was very focused on court today, and was really out there to prove a point that you can still perform well in professional sport, even after having a baby just months ago.

Williams did manage to hold her serve on the first game fending off attacks from Goerges who would love nothing better than to knock out the seven time champ and meet German compatriot Angelique Kerber in the Women's Final.

It wasn't to be that sort of day for Goerges though, despite holding her next two service games Serena quickly broke the 13th seeds serve to lead 4-2 and be in control of the first set.

What happened next can only be described as demolition by Williams as she won the next game easily to 15 on serve, then broke Goerges serve again, this time to love to seal off the first set 6-2.

A similar amount of winners were accumulated from both players but the serve was the real weapon for the American with 87 % of points being won Williams first serve compared to Goerges 59 %.

Experience sees Serena through

In the second set Williams was in for a much tougher ordeal as Goerges had come back refreshed, and mentally looked better on court.

It went by serve for a while with Goerges stepping up her tennis and making it a more competitive match, the unforced just proving to be her undoing.

In a nervy game at 2-3 down Goerges was looking to hold serve but lost out to the sheer power and shot-making Williams was showing, then emphatically held to love next game to go 5-2 up.

The next few games no one could have predicted, as Goerges had some inspired fight about her and held serve to claw it back to 5-3; then went on to brake Serena next game on her third successful break point to make the scoreline 4-5.

As a true champion though Serena broke back gallantly to love, you feel her experience was Goerges downfall in this match as the talented German had not yet made it into a semi final of grand slam before.

The stats complimented the two players with them both knocking out eight winners, however the unforced errors came back to haunt Goerges again.

Serena's serve also proved to be too much to handle for the German today, with three aces being served up in the set and an impressive 88 % of points being won on the first serve.

With Williams notching up her 20th consecutive win at The All England Club she will now go on to face Kerber who has hadt he beating of her on two occasions before, which should make for a tasty final.