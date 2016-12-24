Madison Keys to miss Australian Open, re-hires Lindsay Davenport as coach

Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Madison Keys has announced she will miss the upcoming Australian Open following wrist surgery after her participation in the WTA Finals. In addition, Keys announced she has reunited with Lindsay Davenport to coach her.

Familiar face back at the helm

Keys is back with Davenport and Jon Leach two years after first hiring them. The eighth ranked player in the world first appointed the three-time Grand Slam champion and her husband at the end of 2014 and Keys reached the 2015 Australian Open semifinals. The following year, Keys and Davenport parted ways and Thomas Hogstedt was swiftly hired in April of 2016.

Hogstedt guided the 21-year old to the finals of Rome and a tournament win at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham. Keys would reach her first WTA Finals, but a separation occurred due to "personality conflicts".

Keys takes to social media to announce her news

On a post on her Facebook page, Keys released a statement that read as follows: “Hi guys – wanted to wish everyone a Happy Christmas! Also, have some good and bad news to share." She continued, "Good (actually, AMAZING!) news is that Lindsay Davenport will be my coach again. I am very excited about working with Lindsay again as she’s helped me reach great results in the past and we make an excellent team!"

Keys, while disappointed, explained: "The bad news is that I will not be ready to play the 2017 Australian Open. Three days after the year-end WTA Championships I had minor arthroscopic surgery on my left wrist; the procedure was very short, did not involve any tendon issues, and went very well."

She concluded, "While I’ve been training with Lindsay and at USTA in Orlando for a few weeks, I don’t want to rush back and need to take my time to be fully ready to perform my best on the court. I will be back soon and can’t wait to compete again!"