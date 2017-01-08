WTA Brisbane: Karolina Pliskova routs Alize Cornet to win championship

Third seed Karolina Pliskova was never threatened in dismantling Alize Cornet to win the WTA Brisbane International tournament. The Czech captured her seventh career title and returned to the top five with the victory.

Pliskova unplayable in near flawless first set

The task was already difficult for Cornet and she was immediately broken to start the match. After a love hold by Pliskova, the Frenchwoman was immediately down 0-40 again on serve, having lost 11 of the first 12 points. She gamely saved two break chances, but the Czech captured the third and a 3-0 lead.

The remainder of the set was an exhibition on power, precision and strength as Pliskova lost just two points over the final three games to take the opening set 6-0 in just 20 minutes. The dominance was quite stunning, as Pliskova had her best game on show in Brisbane.

Cornet improves in second set, Pliskova still takes set and title

It really couldn't get much worse for the 41st-ranked player in the world and she finally got on the scoreboard with an opening hold. She still wasn't coming close to breaking Pliskova's serve and a momentary lapse in concentration cost her as the reigning U.S. Open finalist broke to love in the third game, all but ending the match.

Finally, Cornet got to deuce on the Pliskova serve in the fourth game, but was unable to progress any further. Next was another troublesome game on her serve, but the Frenchwoman dug out a hold, preventing a double break deficit and a coasting to the finish line for Pliskova.

The rest of the match was a mere formality and Pliskova finished in style with a closing break. Pliskova will be hoping that her win in Brisbane sets the tone for the Australian Open and a successful 2017.