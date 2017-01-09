ATP Chennai: Roberto Bautista Agut claims title with win over Daniil Medvedev

Roberto Bautista Agut earned his fifth career ATP World Tour title with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Russian Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Aircel Chennai Open. The Spaniard was never in real danger as he denied the young Russian his first career title on his first try.

Bautista Agut secures lone break to take first set

Any nerves Medvedev had went away with an opening hold. The Russian would find himself in trouble in the third game as Bautista Agut raced out to a 0-40 lead. After denying the Spaniard on his first two chances, an error gave the second seed the break on his third try for a 3-1 lead which would become 4-1 with a strong hold.

The 20-year old was starting to make more errors as nerves re-appeared and at 5-3, Bautista Agut fired an ace on set point to claim the opener 6-3.

Bautista Agut takes routine second set to claim championship

Longer rallies were starting to be played as both players settled in. Bautista Agut looked to have the upper hand while Medvedev did what he needed to do to keep pace with the Spaniard. Medvedev would call the trainer for a thigh issue leading 4-3.

Following the injury timeout, Bautista Agut held to love and was gifted a break when Medvedev double-faulted and the Spaniard fired off a sharp backhand to seal the break. Serving for the championship, the second seed calmly held serve to sweep to the title.

Last year was a big year for the Spaniard that also started similarly well and he will most certainly be hoping to hit a similar vein of form this time round. The world number 14 has already reached five finals since 2016 - winning three - just one shy of the number he managed throughout the rest of his career.