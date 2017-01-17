Australian Open: Julia Goerges battles past Katerina Siniakova in three sets

In a matchup of big hitters, Julia Goerges came from a set and a break down to defeat Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to progress to the second round of the 2017 Australian Open.

Siniakova breaks at the last chance to take the opening set

The first break chance fell to Goerges as she had two opportunities to take the lead, but Siniakova did well to save both to remain in front. After the German was pushed to deuce, both players held up to the eighth game.

That was the crucial moment of the set as Siniakova, coming off of her first career title in Shenzhen, broke in a long ten point game to take a 5-3 lead. She struggled trying to serve out the set, but on her third chance, she finally slammed the door to assume a one set lead.

Goerges comes from behind to take the second set, level the match

It appeared everything was in Siniakova's control as she broke to open the second set. She had a further chance to widen her lead with a break point in the third game, but Goerges fought that off to hold.

That would turn out to be the key to not only the set, but the match as Goerges would break in the very next game to square the set at 2-2. She now settled down on serve, winning eight straight points on serve for a 4-3 lead before making her move.

Finally, the German was in front as she broke Siniakova to take a 5-3 lead. Now dominating on her own serve, she closed out the set at love, winning 12 of the final 13 points to pull even at one set all.

Goerges takes advantage of early Siniakova lapse, hangs on to advance to round two

With how Goerges served to close out the second set, one break could make the difference and the German was on the front foot with an opening break. After a hold to 15, she nearly stretched the lead to 3-0. but Siniakova did well to save break point for a battling hold.

Still having no impact on Goerges' serve, the Czech was running out of time. She never got to deuce on any of the German's service games in the final set and although she settled down on her own serve, it was too late. Goerges closed out the match on her second opportunity to advance to a second round meeting with Jelena Jankovic.

Key stats

Spanning the end of the second set and the entirety of the third set, Goerges won an astonishing 33 of her final 39 points on serve.