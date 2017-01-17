Australian Open: Victor Estrella Burgos gets by Aljaz Bedene in four sets

Victor Estrella Burgos reached the second round of the Australian Open with a 7-6 (7), 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 win over Aljaz Bedene.

Estrella Burgos takes razor-thin tiebreak to claim the opening set

After the first three games went the way of the server, it was Bedene who had the first chances to break, but Estrella Burgos dug out of 15-40 to hold. He wasn't as fortunate the next time he served, the Brit breaking to 15 to claim a 4-2 lead.

The pressure moment came at 5-3 when Bedene attempted to serve out the opening set. Estrella Burgos saved a set point and moments later, he broke to stay alive. He saved three more set points in the tenth game and after Bedene saved a break point on his serve, a finely poised opener went to a tiebreak.

Minibreaks were exchanged to start the tiebreaker and again in the ninth and tenth points as well as the thirteenth and fourteenth points. Ultimately, it was Estrella Burgos who would claim the set to take the lead.

Estrella Burgos breaks late to take a two set lead

Again, the first chances of the set fell to Bedene, but he was unable to break and it would cost him as in the fourth game, Estrella Burgos claimed the lead at 3-1. He wouldn't hold that lead long as the Brit broke back in the seventh game to draw to within 4-3.

It looked as though the match would head to a second straight tiebreak, but Estrella Burgos broke to 15 to take a two set lead and leave Bedene wondering about all those missed chances.

Bedene blanks Estrella Burgos to stay alive

The third set was total domination by Bedene as he lost just ten points in total while facing only two break points. After not converting on any of his chances in the first two sets, the Brit was three of four on break points in the third set. Now only down two sets to one, Bedene sought to keep the pressure on as the fourth set approached.

Estrella Burgos regains his bearings to seal the match

It looked as though Bedene would sweep through the fourth set, breaking to 30 and consolidating with a hold to 15 for a 2-0 lead, his games streak now at eight. After racing out to a 40-0 lead, it looked to be another routine service game for Bedene, but it was anything but, lasting 16 points and on the third break chance, Estrella Burgos levelled matters at 2-2.

The next three games were all holds to love and with the 36-year old Dominican two games from the finish line, he dug in and broke to 15 for a 5-3 lead. Now serving for victory, he would need three chances before finally wrapping it up and setting up a match with 27th seed Bernard Tomic.