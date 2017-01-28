Australian Open 2017: Serena Williams beats Venus to win 23rd Grand Slam

(Photo via Getty Images/Scott Barbour)

Serena Williams was too strong for her older sister Venus Williams in a simmering Australian Open final which lasted just 82 minutes.

The younger sibling Serena became the most successful women’s player in the Open Era after a 6-4 6-4 victory, claiming her 23rd major to surpass Steffi Graf’s 18-year record.

Williams, 35, is now just one major behind Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slams and will reclaim the world number one ranking on Monday after winning her seventh title in Melbourne.

However, Serena confessed after the match that none of here achievements would have been possible if it wasn’t for sister.

"I couldn't have done it without Venus"

"There's no way I would be at 23 without her. There's no way I'd be at one without her. She's my inspiration,” said the champion.

"She's the only reason I'm standing here today. She's the only reason the Williams sisters exist. Thank you for inspiring me. Every time you won this week, I felt like I got a win too."

Venus, who is a seven-times major winner herself, said: "Congratulations Serena on number 23.”

"I'm enormously proud of you, you mean the world to me. I, God willing, would love to come back. Thank you for all the love,” she added.

Venus, 36, was playing in her first major final for eight years and the crowd clearly warmed to the underdog in the early exchanges.

Serena too strong

Both were clearly feeling a little anxious at the start of the match, as the first four games all went against serve. Serena’s emotions boiled over at 2-2 in the opening set when she smashed her racquet and received a code violation from umpire Alison Lang.

In the baseline exchanges, Venus caused her sister some early problems with some acute angles and impressive shot-making. Eventually, though, Serena’s imposing serve began to fire and she closed out the set with her seventh ace.

The second set was less erratic, as Venus applied some early pressure with the advantage of serving first. However, when Venus’ first delivery missed its mark, Serena was quick to pounce on her vulnerable second serve.

Serena’s crushing returns earned her a break of serve at 3-3 and it proved decisive as she closed out the match without hesitation. Venus forced her sister to serve for the match by holding her serve at 5-3, however her challenge was ended in the following game.

Serena didn’t blink, she rarely does, converting her first match point when Venus dragged a backhand beyond the baseline.