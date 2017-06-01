French Open 2017: Marketa Vondrousova continues dominant run into second round

Marketa-Vondrousova needed just 54 minutes to win her main draw debut at a major, powering past French wild card Amandine Hesse to reach the second round.

Brilliant Vondrousova in first set in clinical display

Coming into the match, the Czech had dropped just seven games in her three qualifying matches and her exquisite talent was on full display as she took the first two games without the loss of a single point.

She took a 4-0 lead with brilliant hitting off of both wings, overpowering Hesse, who had no answers for the teenagers jaw-dropping groundstrokes. She sealed the set in just 28 minutes with one of her 18 winners.

Second set much the same story, Vondrousova marches into round two

The second set proved to be no different than the first, Vondrousova's heavy groundstrokes too much for Hesse to cope with as she had no answers for her opponent's spectacular showing. Another pattern that followed from the first set was the Czech winning 12 of the first 16 points to claim a 4-0 advantage.

With the match all but locked up, Vondrousova faced her first real test as Hesse stormed back from 40-0 to deuce with the 17-year old eventually holding and she locked up the match with a stunning sixth break to claim the encounter in just 54 minutes.

Stats for Vondrousova nearly perfect

In what was a near-perfect debut, the 17-year old hit 18 winners while only committing 10 unforced errors as compared to just 6 winners and 18 unforced errors for Hesse. The Frenchwoman also won just 35 percent of her all of her service points.

Second round test against Kasatkina

The on-fire Czech qualifier next faces 26th seed Daria Kasatkina, who has enjoyed a terrific run on the clay, winning her first career title in Charleston and with Vondrousova's victory in Biel, two of the youngest first-time WTA winners in recent memory square off for the first of what should be many meetings in their careers.