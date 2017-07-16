Wimbledon 2017: Garbine Muguruza wins Championship with win over Venus Williams

Garbine Muguruza is the Wimbledon champion after defeating Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 in the ladies' final. The win is Muguruza's second major championship, following her win at the 2016 French Open.

She is the second Spanish woman to win the singles trophy at the All-England Club after Conchita Martinez in 1994. Coincidentally, Martinez is coaching Muguruza at this year's event in place of her regular coach, Sam Sumyk.

Muguruza takes frenetic opening set

With the roof closed, it figured to benefit the server and both players were right on target with that shot, five holds in quick succession giving Williams a 3-2 lead. The 37-year old had the first chance to break at 30-40. but an easy forehand miss with a wide-open court erased that chance as Muguruza went on to hold. A long, exciting game followed suit with Williams holding for a 4-3 lead, the advantage, however slim it is, crucial in such a tight set.

It was the 10th seed who was beginning to get the better of the forehand exchanges and this edge was beginning to bear fruit, none more so than at 5-4, 15-40. The turning point of the match followed, a 19-shot rally that went Muguruza's way, saving the first break point and a big serve got the game back to deuce. Two points later, it was 5-5 and everything was about to turn the Spaniard's way.

The missed chances clearly affected Williams and she was broken in the next game, another wayward forehand giving Muguruza a 6-5 lead. At 30-15, a slice of luck went the 14th seed's way, a brilliant defensive lob touching down in the corner to give the Spaniard 40-15 and two set points. She only needed one when Williams dumped a backhand into the net to give Muguruza the opening set.

Muguruza storms to her second Grand Slam title

There was little doubt as to the outcome of the match as Muguruza took advantage of a slow start by Williams to cruise. After a quick break and hold, the Spaniard put things into overdrive as she was up 4-0 in the blink of an eye. Another break, this one to love, gave the 14th seed a chance to serve for the championship.

At 40-0, the title was secured in rather demure fashion: a challenge by Muguruza showing Williams' backhand to be long, the Spaniard dropping to her knees, head in hands in tears as she wrapped up a resounding win over the five-time champion.

“I always come very motivated to the Grand Slams,” said Muguruza in her press conference following the match. “Since I lost the final here, I wanted to change that. I came thinking, ‘I’m prepared, I feel good .’ During the tournament and the matches, I was feeling better and better. Every match, I was increasing my level.”

“I think today, I played well.”

By the numbers

Both players were able to get 71% of their first serves in, but the difference was Muguruza won 30 of 39 points (77%) while Williams was only able to convert on 27 of 44 (61%). The American had more winners than her Spanish rival (17 to 14), but also committed more than twice the errors (25 to 11), 10 in the bagel second set.